Premier League star arrested on training pitch on suspicion of making sex tape without consent
The unidentified star was led away by cops while his teammates looked on, according to The Sun. The arrest took place at around 11am on Friday, January 10, with the suspect undergoing questioning for around six hours.
A woman accused the football star of secretly filming their encounter, after she had allegedly explicitly stated that she did not give consent to be filmed.
A source said that the player’s teammates thought the arrest was a “prank”. They said: “A lot of stars initially thought it was a prank when two uniformed officers strode on to the pitches during training. Everyone was in disbelief.
“Players were open-mouthed. No one was sure what was going on.”
The star was later released with no further action. Police said in a statement: “A man in his 20s was arrested at an address, on suspicion of voyeurism. It was determined no further action would be taken due to insufficient evidence.”
