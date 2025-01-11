Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Premier League footballer was reportedly arrested on the training pitch after he was accused of making a sex tape without consent.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unidentified star was led away by cops while his teammates looked on, according to The Sun. The arrest took place at around 11am on Friday, January 10, with the suspect undergoing questioning for around six hours.

A woman accused the football star of secretly filming their encounter, after she had allegedly explicitly stated that she did not give consent to be filmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Premier League star was arrested on the training pitch in front of his teammates after he was accused of making a sex tape without consent, according to reports. | Getty Images

A source said that the player’s teammates thought the arrest was a “prank”. They said: “A lot of stars initially thought it was a prank when two uniformed officers strode on to the pitches during training. Everyone was in disbelief.

“Players were open-mouthed. No one was sure what was going on.”

The star was later released with no further action. Police said in a statement: “A man in his 20s was arrested at an address, on suspicion of voyeurism. It was determined no further action would be taken due to insufficient evidence.”