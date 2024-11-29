A footballer who was arrested on suspicion of rape has seen his bail extended, according to reports.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a third time in a row, the Premier League footballer - who has not yet been named - was arrested last summer on suspicion of two assaults. One of these allegedly took place in June 2022, the other in April 2021.

He is still playing for his club and has denied the charges. Now, police have confirmed that his bail has been extended for a third time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous statement from the force said: “On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to the police. It was reported that the alleged rape took place in June 2022.

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape allegedly committed in April and June 2021 against another woman in her 20s.”

“No further action will be taken in relation to the alleged offense in June 2021, because the relevant legislation had not yet entered into force at the time when the act is said to have occurred.”

A statement from the Premier League added: “We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation. We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is in contact with the police and awaiting the outcome of their investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been no charges and the player can fulfill his professional commitments including permitted travel. We take our commitments and responsibilities seriously and have followed our safeguarding policies and procedures.

“We will keep this issue under review and we will consider it further if the circumstances change.”