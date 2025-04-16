Gabon striker Aaron Boupendza has died after falling from his 11th storey apartment building. | AFP via Getty Images

Tributes have been paid to a footballer who died after falling from the 11th storey of a building.

Aaron Boupendza carved a reputation in the Turkish SuperLig, previously playing for Hatayspor and at one point being the top goalscorer in the league.

According to media reports in Turkey, Boupendza died after falling from his apartment in China, which was 11 storeys up in the tower block. The Gabonese footballer, 28, had been playing for Zhejiang FC in the Chinese Super League, after moving from FC Rapid in the January transfer window.

In his brief time at the club, the striker’s impact had been immediate, scoring four goals and bagging two assists in six games as he cemented himself in the starting XI. He had also made 35 appearances for his country over the course of his career - seen by some in Gabon as the heir of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A spokesperson for Hatayspor said: “We have learned with deep sorrow of the passing of Aaron Boupendza, who wore our Hatayspor jersey in the 2020/21 season and became the top scorer. We extend our condolences and patience to his family and loved ones, to the Zhejiang FC team, and to our community.

“Rest in peace, king.”

A statement from the Gabonese FA added: “The Gabonese international died following a fall from the 11th floor of his building in China where he was playing for Zhejiang FC. Aged 28, Boupendza leaves us with the memory of a great striker who left his mark on the CAN [Africa Cup of Nations] in Cameroon.”

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding his death.