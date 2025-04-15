Victor Osimhen has attracted the interest of Europe’s top clubs. | Getty Images

A former Napoli star has told the media that he will “make a decision soon” about his future - as three Premier League clubs show their hands.

Having been exiled from the Serie A giants, Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray this season. The 26-year-old has been in electric form, scoring 29 goals in 33 matches in all competitions at the time of publication.

It comes after Napoli boss Antonio Conte revealed last summer that Osimhen was no longer part of the club’s plans - and so it seems inevitable that when his loan deal concludes at the end of the season, the Italian side will be selling him on.

Osimhen finds himself spoiled for choice; even though Napoli aren’t interested in keeping his services, he has carved out a reputation as one of Europe’s top strikers, garnering attention from some of the best teams in the world.

United will prioritise the addition of a striker this summer and Osimhen is the dream fit. | Getty Images

Among them are a trio of Premier League sides - namely Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea. The latter failed to sign Osimhen on deadline day last year, but manager Enzo Maresca is evidently a big fan of the Nigerian striker.

All three teams are in desperate need of a centre-forward, with Arsenal plagued by injuries and Man United’s attacking line failing to find the back of the net on a consistent basis, while Chelsea want a big-name upfront to replace Nicolas Jackson.

Speaking to the media in Turkey, Osimhen said: “We will make a decision soon. It will be decided what is best for you. Galatasaray will always be in my heart.”

The club’s vice-president, Ibrahim Hatipoplu, added: “His words don't mean he's leaving. He said that even if he left in the worst-case scenario, Galatasaray would always be in his heart.

“But he didn't say he's leaving. We want him to stay with us.”