Chelsea transfer target heads to Turkish league after Blues' deadline day disaster

Chelsea’s top transfer target has made a shock move to the Turkish league after the Blues failed to secure his signature.

As reported by NationalWorld on transfer deadline day last Friday (August 30) the leading drama surrounded Ivan Toney and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian forward had been top of Chelsea’s shopping list all summer, but had a deadline day medical for Saudi League side Al Ahli.

But Al Ahli - who could only sign one more foreign player - opted for Brentford star Toney instead, and Chelsea failed to make any inroads with Osimhen before the transfer window closed at 11pm. Osimhen was left facing the prospect of spending the season warming the bench, after Napoli boss Antonio Conte said he was no longer part of the club’s plan, and brought in ex-Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku to replace him.

Now, Sky Italia has reported that Osimhen has joined Turkish side Galatasaray on loan for the rest of the season. The move likely scuppers any plans Chelsea had to sign the striker in January.

The Turkish league’s transfer window doesn’t close until Steptember 13, so there is plenty of time to get the deal over the line. Galatasary’s striker, Mauro Icardi, is currently injured, but NationalWorld understands that manager Okan Buruk would like to play both forwards upfront together.

Osimhen has scored 65 goals in 108 appearances in the Serie A, as well as 12 goals in the Champions League for Napoli.