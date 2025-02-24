Fabrizio Romano drops Man United bombshell as striker wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal

Victor Osimhen was exiled from Napoli and sent on loan to Galatasaray - where he has been an absolute goal machine. | Getty Images

A third Premier League club has joined the race to sign one of the most coveted strikers in world football, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The football journalist and transfer guru has revealed that Man United is not even bothering to scout the forward, with the player being so well-known among Old Trafford circles.

But they will face tough competition for his signature, even if his current club has “no plans” for him in the future. The player in question is Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who became one of the big talking points in last summer’s transfer window.

On deadline day last year, Osimhen and Brentford striker Ivan Toney were both being lined up for a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli; in the end, they opted only to sign Toney, with Osimhen being cast out of Napoli on loan to Galatasaray.

During his stint in Turkey so far this season Osimhen, 26, has scored 14 goals in 17 games, and is expected to be one of the most sought-after strikers when his loan comes to an end this summer.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Romano confirmed that Man United see no need to scout the prolific centre-forward, but could well prepare a bid in the summer. Manager Ruben Amorim is desparate to sign a new striker, having lost faith in both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

But Arsenal are also in the running to sign a striker, having lost Gabriel Jesus to an ACL injury and Kai Havertz to a hamstring problem. Osimhen would fit the bill as the dominating figure upfront that the Gunners have been sorely lacking for years.

Let’s also not forget that last year, while Toney was signing for Al-Ahli, Chelsea were trying to get a last-minute deal over the line for Osimhen themselves. While Nicolas Jackson has done a decent job upfront this season, his recent injury has highlighted not only a lack of squad depth, but a lack of goal threat elsewhere on the pitch - with even talisman Cole Palmer struggling in his absence.

For whoever ends up securing his services this summer, Osimhen won’t come cheap. Not only will Napoli hold him to his £66m release clause, but if a bidding war breaks out between the three clubs he could become a very pricey option.