Victor Osimhen has sued a journalist who accused him of assault. | Getty Images

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has launched a defamation lawsuit against a journalist.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nigerian, on loan with the Turkish side from Napoli, was wanted by the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal last summer.

But off the field, Osimhen is gearing up for a court battle, having filed a lawsuit against Turkish journalist Tolga Bozduman. Bozduman had claimed that the striker had assulted him after Galatasaray’s 3-3 draw with Dynamo Kyiv earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osimhen, 26, is suing the journalist for defamation - meaning Bozduman will have to prove in court that the alleged incident was “substantially” true, or could end up paying damages to the footballer.

Victor Osimhen has sued a journalist who accused him of assault. | Getty Images

Posting on X, radio presenter Onokala Onyebuchi said: “Victor Osimhen has officially sued the journalist that accused the Nigerian international of hitting him. The case officially will start in court tomorrow.”

According to the Daily Post, Bozduman reported that Osimhen became “aggressive” and punched him while he was trying to take photos of him outside a venue in Turkey. Osimhen has denied these allegations.

The footballer said: “If I hit him, he’s going to get justice, and if he lied, he’s going to get the wrath of the law.”