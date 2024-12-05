The wife of a former international footballer has died after falling from the seventh floor of an apartment building.

An investigation has been launched into the death of Raquel Candia, who reportedly fell from a seventh floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. An autopsy is also underway to establish the circumstances around her death.

Candia was married to former Argentina international Fernando Caceres. The 55-year-old, who played for the likes of Valencia and Celta Vigo during his playing days, represented his country during the 1994 World Cup in the USA. He was apparently present in the apartment at the time.

While Candia’s family has voiced concerns of femicide - being killed because she was a woman - no arrests have been made at the time of publication. Initial autopsy findings also suggest that there are no signs of defensive wounds or pre-impact injuries to Candia.

La Matanza district Homicide Prosecutor, Carlos Arribas, said: “We are not ruling out any hypothesis, it is very premature. We are working on the scene of the crime. We have nothing on a third person.”

According to sources, Caceres was sitting in the bed when police arrived at the apartment. Candia’s family members have been paying tribute to her in the media.

In 2009, Caceres was shot during a robbery gone wrong, when thieves tried to steal his car. The bullet fractured his skull, costing him his right eye, confining him to a wheelchair and putting him into an intense rehabilitation programme. He was finally able to walk again in 2015.