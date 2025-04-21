Serie A games postponed: Football matches in Italy cancelled after death of Pope Francis - full list affected games
Confirmed by the Vatican, the first-ever Latin American pontiff died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday morning (21 April). In tribute to the Bishop of Rome, all senior men's and Under-20 top-flight fixtures have been called off.
In a statement released shortly following the Pope's death, Serie A put out: “Following the passing of the Holy Father, the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A announces that the matches scheduled for today of the Serie A Enilive and Primavera 1 Championships are postponed to a date to be determined.” After the announcement of Pope Francis' passing, bells tolled in church towers across Rome.
His death was read out by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived. He had emerged on Easter Sunday - a day before his death - to bless thousands of people in St Peter's Square and treat them to a surprise Popemobile tour of the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause.
Postponed football matches
Serie A fixture
- Torino versus Udinese (11.30am, BST)
- Cagliari versus Fiorentina (2pm)
- Genoa versus Lazio (5pm)
- Parma versus Juventus (7.45pm)
- Roma U20s versus Udinese U20s (11am)
- Monza U20s versus Sassuolo U20s
- Sampdoria U20s versus Torino U20s.
