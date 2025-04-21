Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after it was announced Pope Francis has died.

Pope Francis had died at the age of 88, a senior Vatican official has announced. Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after the announcement, which was read out by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

“At 7.35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ he said.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14 for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospital stay of his 12-year papacy.

However, he emerged on Easter Sunday – a day before his death – to bless thousands of people in St Peter’s Square and treat them to a surprise Popemobile tour of the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof paid tribute to Francis, saying the Pope “was in every way a man of the people”. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “The global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them. With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many – Catholics and non-Catholics alike. We remember him with great respect.”

Israel’s mostly ceremonial president offered condolences to Christians after the Pope’s death, calling him a man of “deep faith and boundless compassion”. In a post on X, Isaac Herzog said the Pope had fostered strong ties with Jews and advanced interfaith dialogue.

“I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered,” he wrote, referring to the Pope’s repeated calls for an end to the war and the release of captives held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Francis had repeatedly criticised Israel’s wartime conduct and said allegations of genocide, which Israel has adamantly denied, should be investigated.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen remembered Francis as an inspiration for the entire world, not just Christians. “Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis,” she wrote on X.

“He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country has nearly 30 million Christians who make up 2.3% of the population, says Pope Francis will always be remembered “as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world”.

“From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope,” he said.

The Indian leader posted a photo of himself with the Pope and said he was “greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development”.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said the news of Francis’s death “deeply saddens us, as we are saying goodbye to a great man and a great shepherd”. “I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his counsel and his teachings, which never failed me, not even in times of trial and suffering,” she said.

She added that “his teaching and legacy will not be lost. We bid farewell to the Holy Father with hearts full of sorrow, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is largely Catholic, shared his condolences in a post on X. “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. For it to unite humans among themselves, and with nature. May this hope forever outlast him.”