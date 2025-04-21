Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is a time of mourning for Catholics across the globe but what prayer can people say for the late Pope Francis?

Only yesterday, Pope Francis was delighting crowds with a surprise popemobile drive through the piazza following the blessing of thousands of people in St Peter’s Square. Which is why it has perhaps come as a deeper shock to Catholics across the globe today (April 21) to learn of his passing.

The head of the Catholic church emerged from his convalescence on Easter Sunday after suffering with a prolonged bout of ill health. Francis has only appeared in public a handful of times since returning to the Vatican on March 23 after a 38-day hospital stay. He missed the solemn services of Good Friday and Holy Saturday leading up to Easter.

Easter is the most joyful moment on the Christian liturgical calendar, when the faithful celebrate the resurrection of Christ after his crucifixion and The Pope’s appearance drew wild cheers and applause.

“Viva il Papa!” (Long live the Pope), “Bravo!” the crowd shouted as Francis looped through the square in his open-topped popemobile and then up and down the main avenue leading to it, stopping occasionally to bless babies taken up to him.

“Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter,” Francis said, his voice sounding stronger than it has since his admission to hospital. On his way to the basilica, Francis briefly met US vice president JD Vance, who was spending Easter in Rome with his family.

Prayer for Pope Francis from the Roman Missal

Detailed on the Catholic Online Prayers website is a prayer mourners can say for the late Pope Francis. It reads:

God, Who, in Thine ineffable providence, didst will that Thy servant Pope Francis should be numbered among the high priests, grant, we beseech Thee, that he, who on earth held the place of Thine only-begotten Son, may be joined forevermore to the fellowship of Thy holy pontiffs. Through the same Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end. Amen.

A senior Vatican official announced the pontiff died on Monday morning at the age of 88. Cardinal Vincent Nichols, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, and Archbishop of Westminster, said: “The death of Pope Francis brings great sadness to so many around the world, both within the Catholic Church and in societies in general.

“A voice proclaiming the innate dignity of every human being, especially those who are poor or marginalised, is now silent. The legacy he leaves is one we must seek to carry forward and strengthen.”