Manchester United and England legend David Beckham is celebrating his 50th birthday today.

Manchester United and England legend David Beckham is celebrating his 50th birthday today.

The football superstar, who now co-owns MLS side Inter Miami, was part of Man United’s famous “Class of ‘92”, a group of young footballers who took the Premier League by storm, including the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and the Neville brothers.

Beckham won 115 England caps, the third-most of all time for the men’s team and second among outfield players - scoring 17 international goals in the process. After leaving Man United in 2003, he went on to play for European titans like Real Madrid, AC Milan and PSG, before retiring in 2013.

During his career, his presence on the pitch remained a force to be reckoned with; a right-midfielder with lethal crosses and free-kick potential, Beckham was consistently a threat to opposing teams.

What didn’t remain consistent, however, was his hairstyle. Beckham went through a plethora of folical makeovers during his career - and while some were iconic looks, others made him look like he’d been dragged backwards through a gel-smothered bramble bush.

So while everyone else wishes him a happy birthday (many happy returns, Becks), we’re going to use this opportunity to take the p***. Here are Beckham’s worst hairstyles:

Cornrows

David Beckham's cornrows were nothing short of an abomination - but is his most popular style, according to fans. | Getty Images

Apparently, this is considered his most iconic haircut - but it’s also one of his worst. The England international had them when he met Nelson Mandela in 2003, and now describes keeping them as one of his “biggest regrets”.

Curtains

It may have been one of the styles at the time, but it framed his face very weirdly. The photograph above also shows him doing the Amy Santiago double-tuck - a move which really doesn’t suit him at all.

Ponytail

Seriously. If he had a stylist, they must have been smoking something that put them on a whole different plane of existence.

Mohawk

There are very few men who can genuinely rock a mohawk. Jean-Paul Gaultier, Mr T and a YouTuber who is literally called “RocketPoweredMohawk” spring to mind. David Beckham is not one of those people - and what makes it worse is his son Cruz’s mohawk, which appeared out of nowhere a few years later, put his to shame too.

I don’t even know what to say about this one. It’s as if his barber died 45 seconds into shaving his head, then rigor mortis-ed a tub of hair gel into it.