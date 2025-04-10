Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Beckham has given his wife Victoria some good natured ribbing after her reaction to Inter Miami’s win against Los Angeles FC was caught on camera.

David Beckham has shared a hilarious photograph of himself and wife Victoria Beckham as he celebrated a win at tonight’s Inter Miami game against Los Angeles FC. Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami came from two goals down on aggregate to book a place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals.

David, president and co-owner of the club, couldn’t help sharing the snap showing the couple’s reactions to the team’s phenomenal comeback. While David clearly can’t control his unbridled joy, fist pumping the air, his wife to his right is the picture of decorum, a slight smile twitching at the edge of her lips.

He captioned the picture with a good-natured ribbing of his partner of 27 years, writing: “And they say my wife's not into football. How dare they,” followed by a laughing face emoji. Letting everyone know his true feelings, he added: “Emotions were running high in the stadium last night for most of us. I love you Victoria Beckham I know you love it really. Always by my side.”

Hundreds of comments have already flooded in, including one fan who wrote: "Shows you that she’s there because she loves you not the football." While a second added: "So funny. Love that she doesn't care for football , but is always by your side. Always! Whether you are playing, coaching or cheering . Beautiful game, beautiful couple."

Inter Miami had been trailing 1-0 to Los Angeles FC from the first leg and fell further behind to an early goal before fighting back to claim a 3-1 second leg win. Messi completed the comeback with a late penalty that sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Defender Aaron Long put the visitors in control of the tie with a vital away goal after just nine minutes. Los Angeles held the advantage until the 35th minute when Messi found some space on the edge of the penalty area and fired in a left-footed equaliser.

Miami levelled the tie on aggregate midway through the second half, courtesy of a misjudgement by former Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The ex-French captain came to meet Noah Allen’s ball into the box, but anticipated a touch from Federico Redondo, which never came and the ball eluded everyone en route to the side of the net.

Luis Suarez had a header from a Messi cross ruled out for offside moments later as Miami, trailing on away goals, went in search of a winner. Their pressure was finally rewarded when VAR confirmed a penalty for handball, Messi stepping up to score from the spot six minutes from time.

Oscar Ustari made two saves as the visitors pressed forward through a lengthy stoppage time before Miami were able to celebrate a last-four berth. They will face Vancouver Whitecaps, who beat Mexican side Pumas on away goals after equalising in the third minute of added time in their second leg.