Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly invited Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz over for dinner at their Montecito home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A source told the Daily Mail that “'Nicola and Meghan also had a bit of a "deep n' meaningful" as obviously both women have been positioned in the media as homewreckers - the women to tear apart their husbands' families. Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both. Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, according to People magazine, the publication “understands it was a group dinner held at Meghan and Harry’s home, and the couple were not directly invited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Beckham family feud: Are Meghan and Harry team Brooklyn and is Princess Kate team Victoria and David? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

A source told People magazine that "While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives. Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous."

Although there is no indication that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are Team Brooklyn and Nicola in the Beckham family feud, when Catherine, Princess of Wales, stepped out in Victoria Beckham trouser suit to attend the Queen Elizabeth II Award, it was thought by some that this was a subtle show of support for Victoria and David Beckham.

The New York Post reported that “the princess chose a bold olive green suit by Victoria Beckham-right at the very moment when the Spice Girl turned designer and husband David find themselves embroiled in the same sort of tabloid family saga that Crown Inc is painfully au fait with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Post also commented that “Monday’s suit is believed to be only the second time that Kate has worn a piece of clothing from the Victoria Beckham brand, though she also owns a pair of sunglasses and a bag from the label.”

It will be interesting going forward to see whether the Princess of Wales wears more Victoria Beckham, which will undoubtedly indicate that she and her stylist are keen to broaden her fashion choices rather than anything to do with supporting Victoria and David Beckham in the ongoing Beckham family feud.