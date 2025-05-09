Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his family continues to rumble on, a look at when and why Brooklyn changed his surname.

It would seem it is business as usual when it comes to the Beckham brand as Victoria Beckham has posted today on Instagram about new season dresses on her Instagram. Four days ago, she shared a carousel of black and white photographs from husband David Beckham’s 50th birthday party in London, and included photographs of her children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

However, there were two noticeable family absences from Victoria Beckham’s family photographs as her oldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola were not present. According to reports the ‘Beckham family feud’ relates to that Brooklyn Beckham allegedly ‘dated’ Romeo Beckham’s now girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

As if that wasn’t enough, Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Lexi Wood has waded into the Beckham drama by publicly commenting about the family on The Viall podcast. She said: “They're a beautiful family. Victoria, she's the style icon. They're the coolest family,” and also added that “Brooklyn is in a great relationship and I'm so happy for him. I'm the type of ex that I'm actually friends with a lot of my exes and I want them to move on.”

Beckham family feud: Why did Brooklyn change his surname plus did Nicola Peltz date Justin Bieber? Photo: Getty Images for Balmain | Getty Images for Balmain

Lexi Wood didn’t publicly comment on Nicola Peltz but when asked on the podcast 'How does it feel to date someone whose dad is, like, kind of a daddy?' Lexi said: “I feel like he was just always Brooklyn's dad. I feel like immediately I didn't think anything of it. And then he just was his dad.”

Why did Brooklyn change his surname and what did he change it to?

After marrying Nicola Peltz in April 2022, Brooklyn Beckham changed his surname to Peltz Beckham. When he attended the Power of Young Hollywood event later that year, he revealed to Daily Pop’s Francesca Amika that “Not many guys take their wives' names. So, I was just like, 'Why not?' It fits really cool together."

When Brooklyn Beckham shared a photograph taken by Vogue of their wedding on Instagram, he captioned the black and white photo “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham ❤️.” Fans were quick to react and one wrote: “Love that they took each other’s names. So beautiful ❤️.”

Did Nicola Peltz once date Justin Bieber?

Nicola Peltz and Justin Bieber reportedly had a brief romance in 2016. She also dated Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly first met at Coachella back in 2017.