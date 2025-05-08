Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend KimTurnbull put the furore of the family fall out behind her as she attended an event in London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Beckham family feud continues to rumble on, Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull appears to be focusing on work as she stepped out in London. The 24-year-old made a solo appearance at Maison Crivelli's Safran Secret at The ICA.

Kim Turnbull was by her boyfriend Romeo Beckham’s side at his dad David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations that recently took place at the three-Michelin-star Core in London. On April 19, she shared photographs of herself on Instagram staying at COMO Maalifushi in the Maldives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Turnbull captioned the photographs: “I’m moving,” and tagged the hotel and hotel group. Since posting the photographs, Kim who has 65.6K followers on Instagram, has been inundated with comments from fans.

Beckham family feud: Is Kim Turnbull the reason behind it, who is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend? From left to right: Kim Turnbull and Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham in happier times. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

One fan wrote: “I don’t get it, is she Brooklyn's ex?” Following this comment, one fan replied: “I thought she is Rocco Ritchie's (Brooklyn’s friend) ex…” whilst another wrote: “maybe all of them.” Another person commented: “no she’s not. Everyone who knlwz her knows that Brooklyn tried but she wasn’t interested and now he’s salty, which made his wife jealous so he lied. Boring.. Move on.”

Four days ago, Romeo Beckham shared a carousel of photographs from his dad’s recent birthday celebrations on Instagram. His caption read: “Magical weeks Love you all,” and then tagged his dad David Beckham, mother Victoria Beckham, brother Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Kim Turnbull. He did not tag his brother Brooklyn Beckham nor his wife Nicola Peltz who did not attend.

Nicola Peltz recently shared photographs of herself on Instagram and fans have been quick to react. One wrote: “I feel sorry for Brooklyns dad..,” followed by a crying face emoji whilst another wrote: “Has anyone stopped for a second to consider that maybe the Beckhams haven’t treated her with respect?!? Why is everyone assuming Nicola is to blame for what’s happening within the family?!?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Kim Turnbull?

Kim Turnbull is a 24-year old model and DJ from London. She is two years older than Romeo who is 22. Kim is also the granddaughter of the renowned post-war sculptor and painter William Turnbull.

Did Kim Turnbull date Brooklyn Beckham?

It is not 100% clear if Kim Turnbull dated Brooklyn Beckham, Last month, TMZ reported that “Sources connected to the family tell TMZ … Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham are not on speaking terms because Romeo is dating Kim Turnbull.

“We're told Kim had a romantic connection with Brooklyn several years ago, but that's all water under the bridge.”

In 2017, Kim Turnbull was dating Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son Rocco Ritchie. However, Brooklyn Beckham was also spotted out for lunch with her in the same year, but this may simply be because they were ‘friends.’