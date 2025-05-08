Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Lexi Wood discussed the Beckham family when she appeared on The Viall Files podcast.

Lexi Wood may not be a household name, but is making headlines thanks to talking about the Beckhams on ‘The Viall Files’ podcast. Summer House star Lexi Wood, who reportedly briefly dated Brooklyn Beckham, said: “When Brooklyn and I were together, I think I was 20, so it was a little more like, we were hanging out together, so we didn’t really spend too much time with the whole family unit.”

When Lexi Wood was asked by Nick How does it feel to date someone whose dad is, like, kind of a daddy?' Lexi burst out laughing and said: “I feel like he was just always Brooklyn's dad. I feel like immediately I didn't think anything of it. And then he just was his dad.”

Lexi most certainly seems to be a fan of the Beckhams and also revealed that “They're a beautiful family. Victoria, she's the style icon. They're the coolest family.” Although Lexi Wood didn’t make reference to Nicola Peltz specifically, she said:”Brooklyn is in a great relationship and I'm so happy for him.I'm the type of ex that I'm actually friends with a lot of my exes and I want them to move on.”

Beckham family feud: Who is Brooklyn’s ex girlfriend Lexi Wood and why is she getting involved? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Who is Lexi Wood?

Lexi Wood has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and is a model who appears on Bravo’s Summer House. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the TV show Summer House, it is basically about a group of New Yorkers who share a house on weekends in the Hamptons.

Lexi Wood is described on the Bravo TV website as a “a 27-year-old model from Toronto,” who is “making her mark in the heart of New York City.”

When did Lexi Wood date Brooklyn Beckham?

Lexi Wood reportedly had a brief romance with Brooklyn Beckham in 2018.

Did Lexi Wood date Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber?

Yes, Lexi Wood previously dated Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, in 2022. Presley Gerber confirmed their romance on Instagram and wrote: “Guys I did it! I’ve found the person that makes me the happiest I’ve ever been.” Lexi also shared her own post and said: “If you didn’t already know, I’m in love.”

Unfortunately, Lexi and Presley’s love didn’t last long as they broke up about a month later. Lexi Wood has modelled for Playboy and also appeared in the likes of Vogue Japan.