It would appear that the rift between Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and the Beckham family feud shows no sign of ending.

David Beckham’s recent star studded 50th birthday celebrations at Michelin-starred London restaurant Core should have brought him and Victoria Beckham much happiness, but the headlines have all been about the glaring absence of their eldest son Brooklyn or should I say Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola.

Although the likes of Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria were there, as well as Victoria and David Beckham’s other children, Romeo Beckham with his girlfriend, Kin Turnbull, Cruz Beckham with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel and Harper Beckham, it was a no show for Brooklyn and Nicola.

When it comes to the relationship between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz, a source told Hello! that “From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say, is respect towards them.”

The source went on to say that “Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued, Victoria and Nicola don’t really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out.”

Beckham family feud: A look at the relationship between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Whilst some have taken to Nicola Peltz’s Instagram to post comments in support of the Beckhams, there are others who have shown their support for Nicola and Brooklyn and one fan wrote: “Had anyone stopped for a second to consister that maybe the Beckhams haven’t treated her with respect?!? Why is everyone assuming Nicola is to blame for what’s happening within the family?!?”

Another fan wrote: “We stand with you and Brooklyn!!! It’s sad that you are getting iced out of the family,” whilst another wrote: “Hang in there Nicola. Good on you for being firm on your boundaries. Brooklyn is lucky to have you by his side.”

Was there tension between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham because she didn’t wear a wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law?

It was thought that Nicola Peltz might wear a bridal gown designed by Victoria Beckham but she actually wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown. In an interview with Variety, she said: “I was going to and I really wanted to and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”