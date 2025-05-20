A reality TV star who gained around 14 stone after appearing on popular show My 600lb life died weighing 50 stone after being bedridden for a year.

Latonya Pottain, aged 40, died on Saturday, (May 17), at Christus Highland Medical Centre in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States, according to a Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office report.

Pottain’s preliminary cause of death was listed as acute on chronic congestive heart failure and her manner of her death was listed as natural. An autopsy has reportedly not been carried out as her death was natural.

The New York Post reported that the coroner told them that the body of the late star, who was known for appearing on Season 11 of My 600lb Life, has been released to a local funeral home of her family’s choosing.

Pottain’s brother shared details of the final time his sister saw her loved ones, and explained that several family members went to the reality star’s home on Saturday morning and saw that she was having trouble breathing.

He told TMZ that Pottain didn’t look well and told them how uncomfortable she felt. Her brother added that he and his other family members went to her house after a nurse called them to let them know Pottain had called an ambulance to take her to hospital because she was going into cardiac arrest - which ultimately then caused her to die.

Pottain appeared on TLC reality series My 600lb Life after she had struggled to lose weight for five years. During her time on the show, she spoke candidly about how she had turned to food for comfort after her mum died when she was young and her dad also left the family.

Pottain’s death comes just two weeks after a GoFundMe page was created to help her seek medical treatment during “the most challenging time” in her life. On the page, she wrote: “I’m currently getting close to my highest weight of 740 pounds and I worked extremely hard to get it down. Now I currently weigh about 705 pounds and have been bedridden since June 2024 due to severe health issues.”

Pottain added that she weighed 531 pounds at the beginning of her season of My 600lb Life” and “worked hard to get down to 505 pounds. However, after the show aired, I experienced overwhelming backlash, which sent me into a deep depression. My mental health suffered, and I became fearful of undergoing weight loss surgery.”

Pottain went on to explain that in 2023 she moved to Houston for a fresh start, but ended up in an “abusive relationship” - and at the same time that her dad was diagnosed with cancer. So, she moved back to her home state.

“Unable to take the emotional and physical toll, I returned home to Louisiana,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, my health continued to decline, and I developed severe sciatica nerve pain, which caused extreme stomach cramps.”

Pottain said she began therapy after her body “rejected” the prescription pain medicine fentanyl. “Now, I am completely bedridden and unable to get to the hospital because EMTs (Emergency Medical Technicians) say transporting me would be a fire hazard due to my weight,” she wrote. “Without the ability to work, I have no income to purchase a car or arrange for special medical transportation.”

Pottain said she hoped to be able to raise enough funds to support herself and also to afford medical transportation to receive the medical care she required. “This has been an incredibly difficult journey and I truly want to fight for my health and my life,” she said.

Pottain’s loved ones are now organising her funeral arrangements. “Please join us in prayer for this dear family as they complete final care arrangements for their deceased loved one,” her online obituary read, which also included links to send flowers and to donate to her memorial.