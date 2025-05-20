Emilie Kiser’s eldest son Trigg died aged three on Sunday, six days after he had a drowning accident at the family home in Arizona.

Trigg, was reportedly involved in an accident last Monday, (May 12), at the Kiser’s home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. He was rushed to hospital later the same day in a critical condition, but he died on Sunday (May 18).

Trigg’s sudden and untimely death came less than two months after Emilie, a 26-year-old mum influencer with millions of followers, gave birth to her second child - a son called Teddy, who was born at the end of March.

Tragically, the accident also came the day after Mother’s Day in the US, (Sunday May 11). On that morning, Emilie had posted a “Get Ready With Me” video on TikTok, where she said how happy she was to be celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mum-of-two. She also said how much she was looking forward to having more pool days.

She said: “I seriously cannot believe that this Mother’s Day I have two kids, not only two kids - two boys. If you had told me that when I was younger I would have never believed you. Being a mum is truly the most amazing thing while also simultaneously being scary, terrifying, hard, beautiful, amazing . . . literally, all the emotions in one. [I’m] just so grateful to be a mum”.

She also shared that Trigg had made her a special Mother’s Day gift at pre-school. He had written “mum loves me because she gives me hugs and kisses” and also “mum’s favourite thing to do is go to the train park with me”.

Then, hours before the accident, Emilie shared a TikTok video which showed her Monday morning routine. The clip was a montage of all the main things she did between 6am and almost 1pm.

At around 7am, she also showed herself tending to Trigg and Teddy as they woke, followed by the moment the boys shared a cuddle in bed with her her husband, and their dad, Brady. Later, Trigg sat with her in the bathroom while she brushed her teeth, and just before 8am Brady was seen brushing his hair and preparing his lunch for school.

Emilie met her husband Brady in 2018. He proposed the following May, and they married that October. Trigg Chapman Kiser II was born in July 2021, and Teddy was born in March 2025. She has shared many elements of her relationship and family life online.

When Trigg was born, on July 14 2021, Emilie announced his birth by sharing three photos of the newborn alongside the caption: “We are smitten with all his tiny features and love him so much”. She also shared his birth details, including date and birth weight.

On Trigg’s third birthday last year, she shared a series of photos and videos of the little boy excitedly celebrating. She wrote: “We are so lucky to have our Trigg. Happy Birthday to our favourite boy in the whole world.” Heartbreakingly, she added: “We can’t wait for year 3.”

On the day of the accident, officers reportedly attended the Kiser home after receiving a distress call and found Trigg unconscious. They performed CPR on him immediately. Chandler Fire Department personnel then arrived and took over his care . They first took Trigg to Chandler Regional Hospital and he was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The little boy’s death death was confirmed by Chandler Police Department. The department told US Weekly: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.”

A report on the Maricopa County Medical Officer’s website confirms that Trigg, whose full name was Trigg Chapman Kiser, died on Sunday (May 18). No other information has been given at this time and an official cause of death is yet to be released. It is not yet know when the youngster’s funeral will take place.

At the time of writing, on the morning of Tuesday May 20, the family has not released an official statement. Emilie’s last post came the day before the accident and was a carousel of images of herself and her family looking happy.

Since the accident, Emilie’s loved ones, including her mum, Pamela, and three sisters; 31-year-old Alexa, 29-year-old Meghan and Alexa, 19-year-old Maddie, have all fallen silent on social media. Brady has also not posted since the birth of his second son.

Details about the accident which led to his death have not yet been made public. It is also unclear whether a safety barrier or fence was in place around the pool at the time of the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

In the days since the accident, many of Emilie’s fans have been sending her well-wishes and writing tributes to Trigg online. A lot of people have also questioned if the star will return to social media as the money she makes from her posts appears to be the family’s main source of income.

Emilie has more than one million followers on Instagram and three million followers on TikTok. Her bio reads: “ Just sharing my life + what makes me happy”. There’s no way to know whether or not she will post again on these pages, however, or if she does when that will be.