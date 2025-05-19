Emilie Kiser son: Heartbreaking update as TikTok star's son Trigg Kiser, 3, dies after drowning in swimming pool at home
Three-year-old Trigg Kiser, the couple’s eldest child, was involved in an incident last week in which he drowned in a swimming pool at the family home in Chandler, Arizona. Emergency responders were called to the scene on Monday, May 12 after receiving a distress call, with Trigg being found unconscious upon their arrival.
After being pulled from the pool in the back garden of the home, police officers performed CPR on him before firefighters took over. The young boy was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
His death was confirmed by Chandler Police Department. The department told US Weekly: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.
“This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”
Emilie and Brady have not issued a public statement on the situation as of the time of writing. Emilie is a popular social media influencer known for sharing snippets of her home life as a mother and wife, and has amassed more than three million TikTok followers.
Emilie last posted on TikTok one week ago. Fans and followers have left comments of support underneath her latest post, despite the mother remaining offline since the the drowning incident.
One follower said: “We are here for you guys, whenever you’re ready we’ll be here.” Another added: “May God wrap his arms around you and your family. We love you Emilie.”
Trigg was the family’s eldest child, with Emilie and Brady welcoming newborn Teddy in March, They announced Teddy’s birth on social media, taking to Instagram to say: “We love you so much and our hearts feel like they are going to burst.
“I am so grateful for a smooth delivery, a healthy baby, and the best husband. Could not have done it without my rock @bradykiser. The love I have for my boys is infinite.”