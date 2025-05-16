Chandler Police and Fire personnel had completed a walk as part of Water Safety Month to raise awareness of water-related tragedies, just a few days before the reported drowning of the three-year-old son of influencer Emilie Kiser.

Emilie Kiser’s eldest son, Trigg, was reportedly involved in an accident on Monday, (May 12), at the family home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. He is now said to be in a critical condition in hospital.

Since the incident, it has emerged that members of Chandler Police Department and Chandler Fire Department took part in a Water Safety Walk at the beginning of May to mark the start of May’s Water Safety Month.

The members of staff from the fire and police service both took part in a water safety walk on Saturday, May 3, in conjunction with Chandler Aquatics, a local group which operates several pools in the area - a little more than a week before the tragic incident. They conducted a door-to-door campaign through local neighborhoods in an effort to help prevent water-related tragedies in the community, according to local media.

The Water Walk was the 16th annual event to take place, and coupled with the #WaterYouDoing campaign, is designed to educate residents about the importance of water safety for both children and adults.

Chandler fire, police and council have also come together to publish information about water safety and drowning prevention, including tips on how to stop it from happening. An information video provided on the Chandler Council website states that there are approximately 10 fatal drownings in the US every day, and one in five victims are children and young people aged 14 or younger.

Social media star Emilie Kiser with her two sons; Trigg, aged three, and newborn Teddy. Trigg is said to have been involved in a drowning accident in a swimming pool at the family home. Photo by Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser. | Photo by Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser

The advice provided centres around “the ABC’s of drowning”, which are Adult supervision, Barricades and Classes, including swimming lessons and CPR lessons. The advice further details that children should never be left unattended in or near any pool, or other body of water. In addition, people who have home pools should also use effective barriers, such as a pool fence with a lock that is out of reach of children and also self-closing and self-latching. Finally, teaching children how to swim is paramount, according to the guidance.

In the video Carlos Vargas, from the Chandler Fire Department, said there was a specific alarm sounded when a call was received about a drowning. He said: “You know that you have to move a little bit faster than normal. As a crew we move pretty quick to the truck, knowing that what we are going to be going on is traumatic.”

This information has not been published in response to the alleged incident involving Trigg Kiser and is instead general water safety advice publicly available online.

Influencer Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady and her sons, three-year-old Trigg and newborn Teddy. Trigg is reported in a critical condition in hospital after a drowning accident in the family swimming pool. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

Officers reportedly attended the Kiser house after they received a distress call on Monday afternoon and found Trigg unconscious. They performed CPR on him immediately. Chandler Fire Department personnel then arrived and took over his care . They first took Trigg to Chandler Regional Hospital and he was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

While neither Kiser nor local authorities have publicly confirmed the identity of the child, social media users have identified the boy as Trigg, who frequently appears in his mum’s TikTok videos.

Emilie Kiser, aged 26, is a mum-of-two and a popular social media personality known for her lifestyle content, including family vlogs which include her husband Brady, and their two children; Trigg and newborn son Teddy, who was born in late March. She has more than one million followers on Instagram and three million followers on TikTok. Her bio reads: “ Just sharing my life + what makes me happy”.

Since the incident, many of Emilie’s millions of fans have been asking for updates online and have also been sending her their well-wishes, including saying that they are “praying” for her, her family and her son.

Authorities have not yet released details on how the child ended up in the pool. It is also unclear whether a safety barrier or fence was in place around the pool at the time of the incident. The investigation remains ongoing. The family are still yet to issue a public statement at the time of writing, late on the afternoon of Friday May 16.