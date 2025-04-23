Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The husband of a star who died giving birth to their much-longed for son has spoken of his deepening grief one month after her death.

Hailey Okula died in March, minutes after she gave birth to her much longed-for son Crew, who she and her husband Matthew had conceived through IVF.

Matthew announced the news of his wife’s sudden death via her Instagram. He wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the devastating news of the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, Hailey Marie Okula, due to complications from childbirth. Words cannot convey the depth of the loss I feel. Hailey was more than I could have ever dreamed of in a wife and partner."

He has now returned to Instagram to write about his deep pain a month after her death to share some of his favourite memories of his “angel” and his deep pain. He wrote: “For those of you who knew Hailey, you know the incredible joy she brought to everything she touched. And for those who didn’t know her personally, Hailey had an endless love for the beach and traveling (though she absolutely HATED cold water).

“These are some of my favorite memories we shared together, exploring sandy shores near and far, going on adventures that always felt like magic. Whether we were on a remote island across the world or camping close to home, Hailey’s light and love made every moment unforgettable.

“To my angel (because I know you’re keeping tabs on me running your business), it’s impossible not to feel the weight of you not being here with us. Just when I think the pain couldn’t be deeper, it is. I wish you were here to create the family memories we dreamed about together. I miss you more than words can capture and can’t wait for the day I get to see you again.

Nursing influencer Hailey Okula, who died in childbirth after struggling with fertility for two years and finally falling pregnant with her son through IVF. Photo by Instagram/@rnnewgrads. | Instagram/@rnnewgrads

He ended his heartbreaking tribute: “Thank you for being my everything. You always have been and always will be my beautiful angel. I love you forever, Hailey.”

Alongside the tribute, he shared a video montage of himself and Hailey throughout their relationship, beaming at each other and sharing kisses and embraces.

Hailey, aged 33, died shortly after giving birth to baby Crew on Saturday March 29. Matthew later revealed Hailey’s official cause of death and said that, minutes after their first son was born via C-Section, his wife went into cardiac arrest after suffering an amniotic fluid embolism (AFE). He told Fox 11 Los Angeles: “There’s no treatment. There’s no way of [diagnosing] it."

Matthew has also said in the same interview that Hailey was able to see their baby boy for a split second before she passed away - a memory he will always cherish. “She was able to see him for a split second, and I'm always going to remember that, he said. “[Her death] just came upon me so quickly and unexpectedly.”

Hailey was ER nurse and had 420, 000 followers on Instagram, where she was known simply as nurse Hailey. She had launched her RN New Grads program in 2019 to support newly graduated nurses. On the website it states that it offers "educational resources, interview help.” Matthew has also confirmed on Instagram that the program will continue in his wife’s honour.

Fellow nurse friend Lauren Ignacio also posted on Instagram about the details of a candlelit vigil which will be held in her late friend’s honour. It will be held on Saturday April 26 at 6.30pm at SeaLegs at the Beach, Huntington Beach, California. She wrote: “Let’s light the night with love as we honour and remember a remarkable individual who impacted so many lives.”

Hailey had been very open about "dealing with infertility for almost two years”, but then in September she announced the "indescribable" news that she was pregnant. She went on to share lots of updates about her pregnancy with her fans in the months which followed as she excitedly waited for her first child’s birth.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Matthew and baby Crew in the wake of Hailey’s tragic death. The page raised more than $436,000 as of the morning of Wednesday April 23. The money will be used for funeral and memorial expenses for Hailey, household bills and utilities, future baby supplies and childcare for Crew. The details of Hailey’s funeral have not been announced.