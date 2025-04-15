Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An influencer mum has held a funeral for her 10-month-old baby daughter, days after she died as a result of a rare skin condition.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Campbell’s baby daughter Elliana Rose died on Sunday, (April 6), and the grieving mum shared the news of the tot’s death on her TikTok page the day after.

“Our sweet girl Elliana Rose lost her battle last night,” Campbell shared on Monday, (April 7). “She passed peacefully last night, wrapped in love. I don’t know what to do with myself today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliana had suffered from epidermolysis bullosa, known as EB, agroup of rare inherited skin disorders that cause the skin to become very fragile, according to the NHS. Any trauma or friction to the skin can cause painful blisters. Babies born with the condition are called “butterfly children” because their skin is so delicate.

EB is caused by a faulty gene that makes skin more fragile. A child with EB might have inherited the faulty gene from a parent who also has EB. Or they might have inherited the faulty gene from both parents who are carriers but don't have EB themselves. The change to the gene can also happen by chance, when neither parent are carriers. There's currently no cure for EB, so treatment aims to relieve symptoms and prevent complications developing, such as infection.

Now, Hannah has returned to TikTok with another video to tell her fans that a funeral has been held for baby Elliana. She shared a video of herself and the rest of the family, including eldest daughter Ember, getting ready. The video was captioned: “Today we dress with heavy hearts to celebrate a life that changed ours forever. This is for you, Ellie.”

Influencer mum Hannah Campbell with her late baby daughter Elliana Rose, who died of a rare skin condition at 10-months-old. Photo by TikTok/@ellianas_journey. | TikTok/@ellianas_journey

The video included images of Hannah and her husband Jacob, who shared both Ember and Elliana, embracing each other. Hannah also showed the camera that she was wearing a gold necklace which appeared to have a baby footprint on, and also a bracelet with an ‘E’ charm on it. In another heartbreaking part of the clip, she was seen cuddling and smelling Elliana’s baby blanket. In a comment, she wrote that she’d been sleeping with it every night since she lost her little girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum received many messages of support on the video. One said: “Rest in peace Eliana rose,hugs for family”. Another said: “Thank you for allowing us to be apart of Ellie’s Journey. Jacob and Hannah, you have a beautiful family. Your strength is something that we admire, Ellie will be remembered forever.”

A person who was at the funeral wrote: “Her service was absolutely perfect. The words everyone shared only exemplified her impact. Hold the precious items close, I know they will bring much comfort.”

Campbell used her TikTok page as a platform to raise awareness of the condition and frequently shared the highs and lows of Elliana’s day-to-day life. She posted videos of the little one bonding with her older sister, Ember, celebrating her 6-month birthday, enjoying the snow and watching fireworks explode over Disney World’s Cinderella Castle.

Shortly after Elliana’s birth, in May 2024, she was diagnosed with junctional epidermolysis bullosa, the rarest form of EB which is also often severe. A donation page was set up for her on the EB Research Partnership website. A statement on the website read: “Tragically, with this diagnosis, it is unlikely that Elliana will live beyond her first year.”

The fundraiser, which was organised with the aim of providing support to Elliana and other babies facing similar health conditions, has now raised more than $17,000.