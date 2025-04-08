Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The widow of sports star Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed by a drink driver, has given birth to the couple’s third child - months after his sudden death.

Meredith Gaudreau announced the arrival of the child, a little boy, earlier today, (Tuesday April 8), on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of her cradling the newborn the mum, who already had two a daughter and a son with her late husband, wrote: “Another baby boy. Carter Michael Gaudreau – same middle name as his daddy. I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever.

She concluded with a message for her late husband: “John, thank you for giving me our beautiful family. We love u, Daddy and miss you so much.” The new mum aadded that her newest arrival was born last Tuesday (April 1), was the same birth weight and size as his dad, and also looks “exactly the same” as his dad too.

Johnny Gaudreau, aged 31, was an NHL veteran. He was out cycling with his brother Matthew, 29, on August 19 last year, which was the eve of their sister’s wedding, when they were both killed in an accident. The brothers were hit by a Jeep as they rode along a road in New Jersey. The fatal crash happened less than three miles from the Gaudreau family home.

In his lifetime, Johnny had played for top teams for several years, including the Columbus Blue Jackets for the last two. He was known as Johnny Hockey due to his skill.

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of NHL sports star Johnny Gaudreau who was killed by a drink driver in August 2024, has given birth to their third child. Photo by Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_. | Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

At Johnny and Matthew’s funeral, on Monday September 9, the brothers' widows gave tearful tributes to their husbands, recalling the close bond they shared as siblings and their dedication to family. It was during the funeral that Meredith announced her pregnancy.

Johnny and Meredith had married in September 2021 and went on to start a family. Their first two children are two-year-old daughter Noa and one-year-old son Johnny. Matthew was married to Madeline, who was also pregnant at the time of the fatal accident. In December, she announced on Instagram that she had welcomed a baby boy named Tripp Matthew.

Madeline said at the funeral how the brothers “were attached at the hip.” She said: “John would take care of Matty, and Matty would take care of John... You did not hear one name without the other”.

Johnny and Matthew’s sister Katie was due to marry on August 30, the day after the tragic incident, but the wedding was postponed. The pair were going to be groomsmen.

Sean Higgins, age 43, an alleged drunk driver accused of killing the siblings, was charged with two counts of death by auto after careening into them as they cycled along a highway in Salem County, New Jersey. He has since claimed that he is being unfairly prosecuted.