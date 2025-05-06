Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pregnant mum influencer has spoken out for the first time after her one-year-old daughter died suddenly, telling fans she’s in ‘deep pain’.

Lizzie Kieffer returned to her Instagram for the first time since her daughter Lilian 'Lily' Louise Kieffer died.

Speaking on behalf of herself and also her husband Matt, she said: “The amount of broken pieces that lay on the floor feel utterly impossible to pick up and ever find something whole again. . . [There’s a] unique understanding between Matt and I of a deep pain that we never could have imagined or explain.

The grieving mum went on: “We know we will feel this longing for the rest of our lives, but we know our souls will be reunited in pure bliss and she will meet us with a squeal and hand claps when He (God) calls our name too”.

The social media star first shared the news of her daughter’s death with her 327,000 fans on Instagram on Saturday, April 26, in a lengthy statement - days after she found her daughter had unexpectedly passed away overnight.

Kieffer, a physical therapist and social media star who focuses on pregnancy and postpartum exercises, said that she and her husband Matt Kieffer woke up to a ‘nightmare’ on Wednesday, April 23, when they found their daughter Lily had died.

Influencer Lizzie Kieffer and her husband Matt have been left 'shattered' by the sudden death of their one-year-old daughter Lily - while she is pregnant with her third child. The couple are photographed with the late Lily and their eldest child Mia making their pregnancy announcement. Photo by Instagram/@doclizziedpt. | Instagram/@doclizziedpt

Later in the statement, she said that her youngest child had been suffering from a 'large mass on her brain' that had previously been undetected. Kieffer also shares an older daughter named Mia with her husband.

The statement read: “We are shattered. Wednesday we woke up to a nightmare that we never could have ever imagined becoming our reality. Our Lily passed away. Our hearts, our bodies, our souls ache for her as she was the purist [sic] of beings and brought light to every single space she filled. Our days are written before we were even formed, and in Lily's 374 days of life, she taught us more than I think many could in their lifetime.”

She went on to say that the family “don't have answers” as to what happened to their daughter, nor could she explain why her death was “God's plan” for their lives to continue without the little girl. She added: “We will never fully understand this mystery until we see her again one day.”

Explaining the reason for her young daughter’s unexpected death, the social media star said: “We also have come to learn that Lily had a large mass on her brain that we could have never known about as she never showed signs.” She added that it could take months to find out exactly what happened to Lily, while additional tests were conducted.

The influencer, who is currently around 20 weeks pregnant with her third baby and is due to give birth in September, also thanked her fans and followers for their support. “The overwhelming messages and comments and love on here is incredible. . . Truly and deeply, the sincerest gratitude to you all.”