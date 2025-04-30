Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fitness influencer who recently told fans she had to have multiple brain surgeries after being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm has been slammed after hanging out of a moving car and riding on a scooter without a helmet.

Ashy Bines, aged 35, has had two brain surgeries after she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm in June. But, now, she’s being photographed performing acts which her fans deem to be dangerous, especially considering her health situation.

Photos of mum-of-two Ashy riding on the scooter with no helmet while on holiday in Bali were shared to the Outspoken Podcast Community Facebook page. In the comments, the social media star was slammed for being irresponsible.

“Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity,” one fan wrote referencing a quite from Dr Martin Luther King Junior. Another person wrote: 'Ashy Bines. 2x brain surgeries of late, speaks about how grateful she is to survive on a podcast released only yesterday. But. . . wears no helmet while riding on the back of a motorcycle twice in Bali in the space of 24 hours. Why are influencers this dumb. How many people have died or suffered serious injuries doing this?”

Ashy was also called out by her fans in February after posting a video to TikTok that showed her hanging out of the window of a moving car. The influencer, who appeared not to have a seat belt on and was a passenger, leaned out of the vehicle backwards.

Fans were also not impressed with this act. One person said at the time: “My old babysitter's son died by doing this, I'll never understand how some people truly think they're invincible.”

Fitness influencer Ashy Bines has been slammed for hanging out of a moving car and riding a scooter without a helmet after having multiple surgeries for a brain aneurysm. She is pictured in hospital during her treatment. Photo by Instagram/@ashybines. | Instagram/@ashybines

Writing on the most recent scooter photos, one person referred to both incidents: “Can't be surprised really, a few months ago she and her new bestie decided to hang their half bodies out of a moving car and film themselves in the process. Unfortunately Ashy - Peter Pan - Bines will continue to do moronic things until her actions have consequences. There's genuinely no way that 1 million people are silly enough to actually follow and look up to this almost 40 year old mother of 2 who insists on behaving like a child-free 21-year-old.”

When Ashy first told her fans she had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm last year, she said she was rushed to hospital after experiencing sudden loss of vision. Her treatment included surgery, and the procedure was originally scheduled for July 2024 but it was then pushed back to August.

Ashy said that surgeons removed the first aneurysm, but discovered a second in the process - though they were unable to remove it. “I had my surgery, and it went really well. However, when I woke up, they told me the news that they actually found and discovered another aneurysm,' she said in a video where she spoke directly to the camera. “So they treated the original one today, but they couldn't treat the second one, and I will most likely have to have another surgery before the year's out.”

Ashy had further surgery in January this year, telling followers at the time: 'I’m HOME. Survived my second brain surgery and ready to leave this chapter in the past. Grateful for my surgeon, the nurses, my family, friends and community who kept me so strong and supported to get through it all, don’t know how I’d get through something like that without them!!”