A British influencer who was found unconscious in her apartment in South Korea has uttered a few words to her family after being brought back to a UK hospital.

29-year-old Ashley Surcombe was found by police in her home in Seoul, the capital city of the East Asian country, severely dehydrated and with failing organs.

Authorities went to Surcombe’s apartment after her family contacted them because they were concerned she had not replied to their messages, and then had to break in when she did not answer the door. They found the star unconscious on the bathroom floor and with a black eye - but it was a mystery how she ended up this way.

In the days after the influencer was found, her big sister Kat Surcombe set up a GoFundMe page to appeal for help in covering her sibling's medical bills and bring her home, and also provide updates on her health.

In the latest update on the page, posted on Saturday, (April 26), she said her sister arrived safely back in the UK on Wednesday, (April 23). She went on: “[She] was admitted to a hospital not far from my parents' home. We’ve been able to visit her, and it’s been incredibly emotional.

“Although Ashley is still struggling to talk, she’s managed to say a few words and short sentences here and there, which has been so encouraging. Her recovery is ongoing and will take time. Right now, we’re not sure how long she’ll need to stay in hospital or when she might be discharged to continue her healing journey at home.I’ll continue to keep everyone updated as significant milestones happen. Thank you again for all the love, support, and kindness you’ve shown our family — it truly means the world.”

29-year-old influencer Ashley Surcombe is now continuing her treatment at hospital in the UK after being diagnosed with a rare neurological condition. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Now back in the UK, Ashley will continue to receive treatment for the rare neurological condition she was diagnosed with earlier this month. The social media star has Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder where the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis, according to the NHS.

29-year-old influencer Ashley Surcombe is fighting for her life in hospital after she was found by police in her home in Seoul, South Korea, unconscious, severely dehydrated and with failing organs. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Surcombe, originally from Evesham, Worcestershire, moved to Seoul for five years. Her parents Nigel and Karen contacted police on Monday March 24, when they had not heard from her as they were concerned because she lived alone. Surcombe was found later the same day. Paramedics were called to the scene and she was rushed to hospital in Seoul.

When she set up the GoFundMe page in March, Kat wrote: “It feels surreal writing this, but my family and I desperately need your help. My little sister, Ashley, who has been living over 5,500 miles away in Seoul, was found unconscious and unresponsive in her apartment on Monday, 24th March. She’s currently in the ICU with severe dehydration and multiple organ damage. We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage, but we do know it’s serious."

The family, including her mum, dad, elder sister and twin sister called Tara, state that the star suffered a black eye because she banged her head against a door about a week before she was found. Surcombe, who speaks fluent Korean, has more than a million followers across her social media accounts. Prior to her health issue, she had been documenting her travels across south-east Asia.

At the time of writing, on the afternoon of Monday April 28, more than £20,000 has been raised towards a £50,000 goal.

There were no signs of forced entry into Surcombe’s apartment, police said.