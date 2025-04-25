Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former beauty queen has died age 35 after secretly battling “aggressive cancer” for five years.

Nabila Furtado was rushed to hospital earlier this year due to a case of thrombosis that had affected her arm and shoulder.

She left the hospital in early April and continued to have treatment at home. In the early hours of Tuesday morning (April 22), however, she was hospitalised with shortness of breath. She died later that day from a pulmonary embolism.

Furtado's thrombosis came about as a result of her breast cancer, which she had been diagnosed with during a routine consultation five years ago but had kept hidden from fans. She had also not told her parents about her cancer diagnosis.

The star was from Cariacica, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and had been married to former Cariacica mayor Juninho Geraldo for 11 years.

He said: “Nabila discovered she had an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2020, while I was still mayor. She underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and received treatment both in Espírito Santo and in São Paulo, but the cancer kept spreading.

Beauty queen Nabila Furtado died aged 35 after secretly battling an 'aggressive' form of breast cancer for five years. Photo by Instagram/@nabilafurtado. | Instagram/@nabilafurtado

“By March, it had spread near her shoulder and caused the thrombosis. We stayed in the hospital for a month and, at the beginning of April, went home with all the necessary hospital equipment to care for her.

“Her blood vessels had become blocked, and she was in a lot of pain. At the hospital, they managed to ease the pain, and she returned home, where she stayed for three weeks.

“But then, during the early hours, she had extreme difficulty breathing. That's when we took her back to the hospital, and by then, everything was already compromised. It was very hard for me because she didn't want anyone to know about the cancer - not even her own parents.”

He added: “She lost her hair, was wearing a prosthesis, and people had no idea what a warrior she was.”

Furtado began modeling when she was 16 and won several beauty pageants throughout her life. She represented Brazil at the Mrs. Glam World pageant in India in 2022 and at another international contest in Spain.

She was also crowned Miss Espírito Santo Intercontinental, Miss Cariacica 2009, Miss Brasil Queen 2016, Miss Congeniality at Miss ES 2020, and Musa do Brasil 2013.

More recently, she had become a fashion influencer and had gained hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

Furtado’s funeral was held in Cariacica on Wednesday (April 23).

At the funeral, her husband said, “She loved what she did. Her life was about not showing people the bad side of things. She was always focused on trying to help others and was full of joy.”

Many tributes have been left to the beauty queen online. One person said: “A beautiful young woman, with many dreams, who leaves an unforgettable mark on the universe of beauty.” A second person simply said: “I have no words to describe how sad I am.”