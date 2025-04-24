Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a ‘sweet angel’ influencer who has died from cancer aged 21.

The star was diagnosed with incurable colon cancer in April 2024, and given the news that it had also spread to her liver. Afer a year long battle with the disease she died on Monday, (April 21).

Dominique, who married her boyfriend of four years Sean Suson in December, last posted on her Instagram page on Monday April 7. She told her 11,600 followers that she was receiving end of life care and would not post again. At the time, she also heartbreakingly said the next update on her page would come from her friends and family once she had died.

There is still no official update on the star’s Instagram page. But, when a fan asked for updates on her health someone directed them to a Facebook page called Gillian’s Journey.

The page is for another 21-year-old woman called Gillian who has colorectal cancer, whom Dominique had become friends with online. Gillian’s mum, Angela Sanders, posted on the page on Monday to say that Dominique has died.

Influencer Dominique McShain, aged 21, has been told she has just days or weeks to live after battling with terminal cancer for a year. Photo by Instagram/@dominiquemcshain. | Instagram/@dominiquemcshain

She wrote: “I find this post difficult to write and post. Dominique passed away earlier today. God spoke through this brave young woman and used her is ways none of us could imagine. She was a light when so many would have struggle to shine. My prayers are with her husband and her parents.”

In the post, she also said that Dominique’s funeral would be held on Saturday, (April 26), at 2.30pm at a chapel in Christchurch, New Zealand, where the star was from. Mourners have been asked to wear bright colours, at the late star’s request.

Many tributes to Dominique have been left on the post. One said: “My heart is broken for Dom and her family. I was just a follower of hers but she touched my heart like she has touched many. I don’t know what gods plan is for her but it must be something big for her to be leaving so early. Rest in paradise sweet girl.” Another said: “Rest in peace sweet angel, FOREVER 21.”

A third person said: “Just so hard to take this in on how quickly this happened to her. She was a very sweet, kind, and loving young lady! Life just isn’t fair. May you RIP Dominique.” Another wrote: “I followed her journey from the start. She had such courage and is a beautiful soul.”

Writing further about Dominique’s friendship with her daughter, Angela wrote: “Dominique and Gillian battle Colon Cancer on opposite sides of the world. Yet with the availability of social media the two have had an amazing opportunity to foster a relationship that otherwise would never have been possible.”

She also shared Gillian’s pain at learning her good friend had died. “As a Momma I always want to make things better, even for those who are not my own. Last night I didn’t have the right words or even any idea on how to give comfort to Gillian as she cried and shared about Dominique,” she wrote.

The latest update posted on the page about Gillian’s health, which came cruelly hours before Dominique’s death, stated that blood tests had showed no cancer. Her mum said she will continue to take chemotherapy pills and have scans every three months to check her health status.