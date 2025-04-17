Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 21-year-old social media influencer, who got married just four months ago, has said she has just days or weeks to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominique McShain she was diagnosed with incurable colon cancer in April 2024, and given the news that it had also spread to her liver.

At the time, she said doctors had given her between one and five years to live. But, earlier this month, she told her fans that she was receiving end of life care and would not post again. Heartbreakingly, she also said the next update on her page would come from her friends and family once she had died as she has now only been given days or weeks to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote: “I want to be direct with you all: this will be my final update on my cancer journey until I have passed away. I’ve recently been given a prognosis about five days ago of only a few days to a few weeks to live.”

She went on to say that her treatment, including chemotherapy, which she had undergone for seven months, had to stop immediately as her liver failed. This meant that she had developed jaundice, leaving her skin and eyes yellow. She added that the cancer is “progressing quickly”.

She added: “At this point I’ve transitioned into end-of-life care, focusing on pain relief and managing side effects, with so much time spent in both the hospital and hospice facilities.”

Influencer Dominique McShain, aged 21, has been told she has just days or weeks to live after battling with terminal cancer for a year. Photo by Instagram/@dominiquemcshain. | Instagram/@dominiquemcshain

McShain, who married her boyfriend of four years Sean Suson in December, received her cancer diagnosis at the age of 20 after months of symptoms which included fatigue, blood in her poo and constipation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on in her final post: “My life may be short, but I genuinely think I’ve squeezed every bit out of it. I won the lottery with a family that loves me unconditionally, friends who would 10000% donate a liver to me or do anything they could, and probably argue over who gets to do it, and the sweetest husband, Sean, who’s been my rock through everything - before and after my diagnosis.

“I’ve checked off all the classic teenage milestones - first kiss, dramatic break-ups, friendship fall outs and sneaking out to parties, (mum, dad, let’s pretend you never read that). I’ve fallen in love, had unforgettable nights with my girlies, and even moved to a new city to follow my passions.

“Then came the big adult moments; getting married, (which was the most special day to us), getting our first dog as a couple, travelling with my husband, and of course the impulsive trip to Japan with my friends that turned us in to an inseparable trio.”

She went on to acknowledge there are “many key adult moments” she won’t get to experience, but said she has come to terms with this. “The grief of what I’m missing out on is no longer overwhelming,” she said. “Recently, I’ve found a sense of acceptance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star also said that she had become “desensitised” to the pain of what’s happening to her, but also that she has found peace in knowing “there’s something more” waiting for her on the other side.

She also offered reassurance to her fans. “Though it will hurt to leave you all behind, please know that I will finally be out of pain and I will be at peace. I will always love you all so much and I will be forever grateful for the role each of you have played in my life.”

McShain had hoped to be a psychologist in her native New Zealand and was in her third year studying psychology at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, when she received her diagnosis. Then she began experiencing extreme fatigue, was struggling to stay awake in her classes and often needed to take naps throughout the day despite getting a good nights sleep. On May 3 last year, she posted a video on TikTok to announce medics had told her she had incurable colorectal cancer. She dropped out of university to begin her chemotherapy treatment.

Many fans have left messages of support on the post. One person said: “My heart absolutely breaks for you Dom. As another cancer fighter, your story has left a forever impact on my personal journey. Thank you for being just the amazing person you are. sending you so much love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person said: “You’ve absolutely made your mark on this world. Sending you love and I’m sure you’ll be free of pain & smiling down on us all from heaven.” A third said: “Dom, I will never forget you. Just like you, I am in my early 20s studying psychology and hoping to be a psychologist. I will think of you and keep going for you. You deserve to live a peaceful life and be joyful and free of pain. You have touched so many people’s lives and are the most beautiful soul🩷 We are so blessed to have been a part of your journey.”