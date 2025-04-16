Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actress Ali Bastian has announced that she was already dealing with tragedy when she was given her cancer diagnosis as her mum had died just months before.

The 43-year-old Hollyoaks star, who recently announced that she is “free from cancer” after having a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, shared the news of her mum’s death in a post on her Instagram account on Tuesday, (April 15).

Alongside a photo of her and her mum together on her wedding day in 2019, Bastian said that her “beautiful” mum died in 2023 - just months before she was diagnosed with cancer. She said she has been grieving privately until now.

She said: “I wrote this on Mother’s Day but didn’t end up posting, but here goes…. TW grief. We lost our beautiful Mum in the autumn of ‘23, only a few months before my diagnosis. A sudden death after a short terrible illness. Impossible to make sense of.

“Grief, I attempted to put on hold whilst I managed a grueling treatment regime now comes in waves, sometimes crashing, sometimes tidal, rarely gentle… but I try to go gently with myself as I navigate life after cancer and life without you.

“I love you Mum, always and forever. Days like today are so complicated… letting in all the love from my little people and loving them back with all my might whilst the child within me longs for your arms wrapped tight around me. I hope you are watching over us Mum and I hope we are making you proud xxxxx.”

Soap actress Ali Bastian has announced she is “cancer free” following a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy treatment. | Ali Bastian (instagram)

The star received many comments of support in the comments. A person who had met both Bastian and her mum called Samantha Woods said: “Take care of your heart. I remember your lovely Mum when I taught you in Maidenhead Holmes place. Lovely ladies.”

One fan said: “She looked like an amazing loving lady. You have been through so much but you have become so strong, your ancestors are within you making you stronger. She is looking after you, I have no doubt.” A second said: “I'm so sorry Ali, life really has given you a barrel full of lemons but my word have you been making lemonade with it. Your mum will be incredibly proud of who beautifully you've handled all of it and all whilst being the best mum to your babies. She will always be with you.”

The actress announced back in September that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump while feeling her baby daughter and said she would undergo a mastectomy. Bastian, who is best known for playing Becca Dean in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks between 2001 and 2007, was told that she had stage two breast cancer last June. She underwent treatment including chemotherapy and then, in March, she announced she was cancer free.

Writing on Instagram at the time, she said: “I had my mastectomy in January which was thankfully a success and has healed really well, it proved that my chemo(therapy) had worked. As I sit here right now, I’m free from cancer. I can’t even believe it.”

Bastian, who lives in West Cork, Ireland, with her husband David O’Mahony and their two young daughters, five-year-old Isla and two-year-old Isabella, added: “To be coming out of the other side of this feels unreal, after the shock of a diagnosis it’s hard to let in the light and believe that it might just be ok.”