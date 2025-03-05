Soap actress Ali Bastian has been given the all-clear after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Hollyoaks, Doctors, and The Bill star, 43, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer last year after discovering a lump while breastfeeding her daughter, Isabella.

Bastian shared the news on Instagram, she now announced she is “cancer free”, following a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy treatment. She also revealed that she was in her final week of radiotherapy, which she said “should mark the end of my active treatment”. She also thanked the support she received during her journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had my mastectomy in January which was thankfully a success and has healed really well, it proved that my chemo(therapy) had worked. As I sit here right now, I’m free from cancer. I can’t even believe it.”

Bastian, who lives in West Cork, Ireland, with her husband David O’Mahony, thanked the nurses at Cork University Hospital, acknowledging their compassion during her treatment. She said: “They gave me compassion, time, and space to share and talk about my experience of a very challenging treatment pathway… an awful lot to process mentally and emotionally.”

She described her recovery as surreal, adding: “To be coming out of the other side of this feels unreal, after the shock of a diagnosis it’s hard to let in the light and believe that it might just be ok.”

Bastian acknowledged that recovery will take time but promised to continue sharing her experience with her followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road back to my life won’t be a linear one… and I will share with you, as always, as much of my truth of this experience as I can. I am so, so grateful for all of your support.”

She added: “People with cancer, experiencing cancer treatment, need love. Full stop. Unconditional, arms around you love and support. I’ve really felt that from you all, also in my day-to-day life… from the most unexpected of places. When it’s dark, look for stars.”

The Strictly Come Dancing 2009 semi-finalist shares another daughter, Isla Rose, with her husband O’Mahony, an actor, writer, and director. The couple married in 2019.

According to Cancer Research UK, stage 2 breast cancer is considered an early form of the disease and can mean cancer is either in the breast, nearby lymph nodes, or both.