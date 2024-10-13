Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hollyoaks actor Ali Bastian has shared a “raw and honest” account of her breast cancer journey as she recorded herself shaving off her hair.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer four months ago, shared a video showing her cutting her hair, and then ultimately shaving her head, on her Instagram page on Friday (October 11).

Mum-of-two Bastian found the lump shortly after breastfeeding her 19-month-old daughter Isabella in June. She revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a mastectomy in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, she has thanked fans for their “support” following her announcement that she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Now, in her latest video, she has shared that she decided to shave her head as she “moves forward” towards her future.

She added: “Hair loss is just one aspect of all of this that we all wish wasn’t a side effect but I know it’s not forever and a small price to pay for the chance to be well again.” The rest of the caption read: “When you have breast cancer, every month is breast cancer awareness month. . . The deeper I get into my treatment, the more I see this as an outward expression of how stripped back and raw it feels right now.

Hollyoaks actress Ali Bastian has shaved her head as she continues her breast cancer treatment. Photo by Instagram/@alibastianinsta. | Instagram/@alibastianinsta

“In the truth of today. For all of the warrior women going through this. You are not alone. #breastcancerawareness.”

The accompanying montage video first showed the star, who became a household name through her role as Becca Dean on Hollyoaks but left the show in 2017, cutting her hair with scissors. She was helped by husband David O’Mahoney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final footage showed her shaving off her hair, and there were then images of her with a shaved head, including one image of her with one of her young daughters. The video is set to the song This Is Me from the film The Greatest Showman.

The star received many messages of support and love from her 70,000 followers, including many who have also battled cancer. One person wrote: “Shaving my head was one of the hardest things for me. You look amazing!! Keep going, you’ve got this!!”

One more person said: “Having done this (in a way less dignified way - with dog clippers and snot bubbles) I know how much it hurts your heart. You got this warrior.”

A person who appeared to know Bastian personally said: “You my friend have always been and will always be stunning both inside and out!!! Hair or no hair! Boobs or no boobs! And the wonderful thing about being in your position is that you can use your platform for good and education! You are a warrior and even when you feel broken and beaten by this horrible chemo and cancer - remember that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bastian also received messages from her famous friends. Fellow Hollyoaks actress Terri Dwyer, who played Ruth Osborne, said: “What a brave and inspirational lady you are! May you continue to shine like the beautiful star you are your strength carry you forward - one step at a time.”

Jessica Fox, who played Nancy Hayton in the channel 4 soap, wrote: “You are a warrior. Be so proud of yourself.”

Bastian shares two daughters, Isla, four, and Isabella, one, with her 42-year-old husband O’Mahoney. She is now having weekly chemotherapy treatments, which will last for around five months, and then she’ll undergo a mastectomy and radiotherapy treatment.

She previously spoke about how she was going toprepare for hair loss, saying she had already cut her hair in to a short hairstyle and wears a wig. At the time she announced her cancer diagnosis, on September 9, said her husband cut her hair in a “personal moment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on: “I was starting to cut out the matted bits and then David said, ‘let me help,’ and I now like the style. I know some people like to take that power back and shave it off in one go, but it’s helping me to do it in stages.” She also said she had her eyebrows tattooed and had some semi-permanent make-up.