Former Bachelorette reality star Katie Thurston has given a shocking update on her cancer journey - telling fans she does not have the type of cancer she first thought.

It comes days after the 34-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to say that her chemotherapy treatment had been cancelled at the last minute.

In a video uploaded on Thursday April 3, she told her 779,000 followers: “I was literally packing my chemo bag . . . all of the things that I need for chemo that was going to start tomorrow. . . . and then I get a message from my doctor basically saying like ‘hold off’.

“I don’t really have a lot of information right now and I don’t want to share too much until my appointment tomorrow but what I do know for sure is that tomorrow I’m not doing chemo now. And I want to feel like that’s a good thing.”

Now, she returned to her Instagram page to say she will not be undergoing chemotherapy - because she does not have the type of cancer she initially believed she did.

The star, who married comedian Jeff Arcuri last month, explained that she was first diagnosed with triple positive stage 3 breast cancer, which she announced publicly in February. But, she then got a second opinion after transferring her care to another hospital. There, she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer - but also learned that she might not be triple positive.

Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has shared another update in her ongoing battle with stage four breast cancer | Variety via Getty Images

After a biopsy on her breast, lymph node and liver, doctors confirmed that she’s actually HER2-negative, not HER2-positive as she first thought.

Speaking directly to the camera, she said: “Why’s this important? Because of the type of cancer I have, this actually allows for an alternative treatment plan. This means no chemo. I now have the option to do hormone-blocking therapy instead of chemotherapy.”

Explaining more about her treatment, she said: “I’ll be taking a drug called Kisqali, which is a targeted oral therapy, Letrozole, which is an anti-estrogen pill, and Zoladex, which is a once-a-month shot that will shut down my ovaries and help reduce estrogen. The current approach that we’re taking is going to give me the best chance at long-term control with less side effects.”

She added that she had been told by medical professionals that there was a “cookbook of recipes” to help fight her cancer and that she was on “recipe number one”. To end her video, she said emphatically twice that people should get a second opinion.

In the caption of the video, she said: “Could I need chemo in the future? Maybe. If this treatment stops working or if the cancer grows again, it’s an option we’ll revisit. We will closely monitor the treatment plan and make sure it’s working for my body.”

Thurston has previously said that she and her husband Arcuri would like to have children. She chose to harvest her eggs following her diagnosis in case she and Acuri try to have a child together in the future. "We've done everything we can to be, you know, proactive for our future and our family plans. But in the event that IVF didn't work out, in the event that chemo did impact me in a negative way when it comes to my reproductive health, we're also OK being a childless couple”, she said in an interview with ABC News.

The reality star, who also told ABC News she was not prepared” for her cancer diagnosis, shot to fame after appearing as a contestant on the 25th season of The Bachelor in 2021. She returned to the US reality franchise as The Bachelorette in the 17th season of the show later that same year.