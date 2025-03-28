Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Bachelorette reality star Katie Thurston, aged 34, has revealed a devastating update on her cancer battle.

Thurston, who starred in season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021, recently spoke out to say she was “so devastated” by her diagnosis. In an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Wednesday March 19, the reality star said: “It's so shocking. As a 34-year-old woman, it's just, you're not prepared."

Thurston has been diagnosed with a type of breast cancer called Stage 3 triple positive ductal carcinoma, revealing her diagnosis to her fans via her Instagram page in February. Now, she has returned to her Instagram page to give a devastating update on her health.

Doctors have now found spots on her liver which could be a sign of metastatic disease. If the spots are found to be cancerous, this could then bring her into stage 4 where the disease is incurable. While a biopsy is carried out, her treatment has been delayed.

On Monday (March 24), she said: "My [liver] biopsy is scheduled Friday (March 28) which would have been my treatment day; we now wait. This would put me at stage 4.” Appealing to her fans for support, she added: “I'd love to hear from my sisters who are stage 4 in terms of quality of life, motherhood, etc."

Katie had been due to start several rounds of intense chemotherapy. Following the discovery of spots on her liver, however, her treatment has been paused to wait for the test results to come back. Thurston added that, depending on the outcome, her treatment plan may need to be changed.

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has given a devastating update on her cancer battle. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

It comes just days after Thurston married now husband, comedian Jeff Acuri. The pair became engaged a few months before her diagnosis, and decided to bring forward their wedding after it. The couple wed on Saturday, (March 22), in an small ceremony attended only by their parents in the garden of their home.

In her Good Morning America interview, Thurston said she hopes sharing her story encourages people to be proactive about their own breast health. "I think that's the biggest takeaway, is telling people like ‘don't wait,' you know, ‘be proactive, get checked out’. You could be doing yourself a favour in the future."

She also explained that she has chosen to harvest her eggs following her diagnosis, which she announced to her fans on Saturday February 15, in case she and Acuri try to have a child together in the future.

"We've done everything we can to be, you know, proactive for our future and our family plans," she said, adding that she and Acuri are also okay if their proactive steps ultimately don't work. "But in the event that IVF didn't work out, in the event that chemo did impact me in a negative way when it comes to my reproductive health, we're also OK being a childless couple."

In an interview with US Weekly, published on Sunday (March 23), in which she announced her surprise wedding, Thurston said that her new husband helps to bring a light feel to things when she is down. "He is proving that he's here to stay; he shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise,” she said.

When she announced her cancer diagnosis, Thurstson wrote on Instagram: “Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentines Day celebrations. I felt envious if I’m being honest. Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment.

“I used my morning to figure out insurance for NYC and laws on preexisting conditions. I scheduled appointments for another biopsy, fertility, mental health, surgery, as well as meeting with my team to discuss the overall treatment plan, which will include chemo. I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t.”

Adding a sweet note for of appreciation for her fiancé, she said: “I saved the best for last. To my extraordinary husband to be @jarcuri - I don’t know how I’d do this without you. The selfless love that you smother me in is beyond anything I imagined I’d be blessed with. I love you to the fullest in this lifetime and the next.”

Thurston shot to fame after appearing as a contestant on the 25th season of The Bachelor in 2021. She returned to the US reality franchise as The Bachelorette in the 17th season of the show later that same year.