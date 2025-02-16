Reality TV star Katie Thurston has shared a devastating health update with fans, revealing that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old former Bachelorette star, who recently got engaged to comedian Jeff Arcuri took to Instagram on Saturday (February 15) to share the news with her followers. She said: “Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentines Day celebrations. I felt envious if I’m being honest.

“Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used my morning to figure out insurance for NYC and laws on preexisting conditions. I scheduled appointments for another biopsy, fertility, mental health, surgery, as well as meeting with my team to discuss the overall treatment plan, which will include chemo.”

Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. | Getty Images

Thurston shot to fame after appearing as a contestant on the 25th season of The Bachelor in 2021. She returned to the US reality franchise as The Bachelorette in the 17th season of the show later that same year.

Katie added that she has “experienced a range of emotions” since being diagnosed two weeks ago, adding: “I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t.”

The TV star said that reading stories from other people diagnosed with breast cancer. She said: “All of their stories helped. So I intend to be the same for others. This is day one of sharing and is going to be a long one. This first step of acceptance of my reality was the hardest. But I am ready to fight this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans and friends flooded Katie’s comments with messages of support. Fellow Bachelor alum Becca Kufrin said: “You’ve got this, Katie, and there is a huge support system behind you when you feel like you don’t. We are manifesting all the positive thoughts and outcome for you from here on out.”

Ashley Iaconetti added: “I am so so sorry, Katie. Thinking of you and praying for you. You’re going to feel better before you know it! You are a tough chick who’s gonna kick cancer’s ass and help a lot of people along the way.”