A reality TV star has been found dead in her home at the age of 51, almost a year to the day after the death of her co-star.

Jo Jordan, star of reality show Dublin Wives, has died suddenly just one year after her former co-star Lisa Murphy's death.

She was found dead in her home in Ratoath, Co Meath, Ireland, by a friend on Friday (February 7). The cause of Jordan’s death has been kept "private" until the family can confirm it.

Jordan’s sister Michelle confirmed the news to local women’s website Evoke, telling them: "Yes it is true unfortunately, 51 is way too young to die. Family were still being notified before it was public."

Dublin Wives aired for one season in 2012 and followed the lives of five housewives; Jo, Virginia Macari, Roz Flanagan, Danielle Meagher, and Lisa Murphy. Jordan's ultimely death comes just one year after Murphy's. She died of cancer on February 1 2024, also at the age of 51.

Murphy, who was the ex fiancée of Riverdance star and dancer Michael Flatley had been ill for some time, but condition took a serious turn before Christmas in 2023and she died a short time later.

Former co-star Meagher has spoken of her "shock". She told Evoke: “I heard the news on Saturday and I pulled over my car bawling crying. I always said we were like TV gold, we brought the country to a standstill as a duo. I hoped when I heard it it was all a bad dream.

“She died way too young. I will really miss Jo and my thoughts are for her family at this terrible time.”

Meagher, age 48, also took to her Instagram to share a throwback video of Jordan dancing around to Queen's Don't Stop Me Now. Alongside the video she wrote: "R.I.P Jo Jordan. This one hurts bad! Remembering Jo Jordan 'JoJo' in her 'JoJoEra' dancing and laughing and being so authentic! The family will speak on circumstances when they are ready! This one really hurts."

Jordan was a mum-of-two was originally from Ballymun in Dublin. She had been living in recent years in Ratoath following the break-up of her marriage. She ran a number of businesses and was a self made entrepreneur.

While Jordan’s cause of death has not yet been announced, she suffered a health scare in 2016 when she had a heart attack at the age of 42.

Taking to her social media at the time, she told followers: “Three weeks ago I had a heart attack. It was the scariest journey I have ever felt. I'm only 42 try not to stress and live your life to the fullest. I had an awful fright but I can't thank my friends and family enough.”

Jordan is survived by her sons Gavin and Joshua; grandchildren Mason and Noah and siblings Paul, Sonya, Michelle and Gloria. Her funeral details are as follows: Her Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (February 14) at 11am followed by burial at Mulhuddart Cemetery.