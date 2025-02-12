Angy Morad was reportedly placed in intensive care in January after suffering from a viral infection whilst pregnant.

Gulf News reported that “Her mother, in a Facebook post, mourned the loss of her daughter and recalled the suffering she endured in her final days. “May God have mercy on you, my daughter,” she wrote.”

Actress Angy Morad, 33, reportedly contracted a virus during her pregnancy and according to Syrian news sources, it is believed that she had been battling pneumonia before she was placed into intensive care.

Angy Morad was born in Damascus in Syria in 1992 and studied at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts. She appeared in shows such as Al Gharib and Baqaa Daw 13 and after taking a break from her career in 2020, recently appeared in the TV show Souq Al Haramia.

In 2017, Angy Morad won the title of Miss Asia World. In August 2024, actress Sharon Okpamen died one month after giving birth.

Sharon Okpamen reportedly went into a coma after childbirth and her death was announced by her colleague Stanley Ontop.

Stanley Ontop took to Instagram to share the news of Sharon Okpamen’s passing and said: “Nollywood actor Sharon Okpamen has unfortunately passed away,” followed by broken heart and crying emojis.

Stanley also said: “It’s a sad day for Nollywood & the Edo entertainment industry. Sharon, who was a filmmaker, actress, entrepreneur & humanitarian, has left a significant void in the industry.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amen @sharonokpamen It can only get better. Shalom!!!”