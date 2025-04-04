Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Bachelorette reality star Katie Thurston, aged 34, has given another update on her cancer battle as she has revealed her chemotherapy treatment has been cancelled.

Taking to her Instagram Stories yesterday, (Thursday April 3), in a video talking directly to the camera Thurston said: “I was literally packing my chemo bag . . . all of the things that I need for chemo that was going to start tomorrow. . . . and then I get a message from my doctor basically saying like ‘hold off’.

“I don’t really have a lot of information right now and I don’t want to share too much until my appointment tomorrow but what I do know for sure is that tomorrow I’m not doing chemo now. And I want to feel like that’s a good thing but the constant whiplash of test after test, doctor after doctor is just like . . . I don’t even know. The biggest takeaway is just always get a second opinion.”

In a follow-up statement posted to her Stories shortly afterwards, she wrote:“To clarify, this could be good news. It sounds like it is. But it’s a mind f*** to have ongoing conflicting information from different doctors that alters the route of your treatment and your life.”

It comes just days after reality star shared an “unfortunate” update about her cancer diagnosis. As previously reported by NationalWorld, the Bachelorette star revealed in February that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Her treatment was put on hold while she had further scans to check if the cancer had spread.

Then on Friday (March 28), posting a video on Instagram, the 34-year-old confirmed the worst - but said she was remaining “optimistic” in the face of her condition. Thurston said at the time: “After days of waiting, unfortunately, I did find out today that my breast cancer has spread to the liver. It is fairly small, however it does put me at stage four.

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has spoken about her breast cancer diagnosis. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

“I know stage four can sound very scary, and it can be. However, given that I am triple positive and the spots on my liver are fairly small and detected early, I feel very optimistic on my outcome.”

Thurston - who married comedian Jeff Arcuri in a whirlwind wedding Saturday on March 22 - also explained she had had to undergo "a lot of testing" before starting her treatment. She will said at the time that she would begin her new treatment plan, including chemotherapy, from today (April 4).

Explaining her situation further, she added: “Treatment is spaced out as six treatments to start, three weeks apart. A treatment is essentially a dedicated day to travel, infusions [and] recovery.”

When she announced her initial cancer diagnosis in February, Thurstson said “Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentines Day celebrations. I felt envious if I’m being honest. Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment.

“I used my morning to figure out insurance for NYC and laws on preexisting conditions. I scheduled appointments for another biopsy, fertility, mental health, surgery, as well as meeting with my team to discuss the overall treatment plan, which will include chemo. I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t.”