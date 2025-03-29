Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reality TV star Katie Thurston has shared an “unfortunate” update about her cancer diagnosis.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, the Bachelorette star revealed in February that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Her treatment was put on hold while she had further scans to check if the cancer had spread.

Now, posting a video on Instagram, the 34-year-old has confirmed the worst - but is remaining “optimistic” in the face of her condition.

Thurston said: “After days of waiting, unfortunately, I did find out today that my breast cancer has spread to the liver. It is fairly small, however it does put me at stage four.

Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has revealed that her breast cancer has now spread - putting her at stage four. | Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

“I know stage four can sound very scary, and it can be. However, given that I am triple positive and the spots on my liver are fairly small and detected early, I feel very optimistic on my outcome.”

Thurston - who married Jeff Arcuri last weekend - also explained she had had to undergo "a lot of testing" before starting her treatment. She will begin a new treatment plan, including chemotherapy, from April 4.

Explaining her situation further, she added: “Treatment is spaced out as six treatments to start, three weeks apart. A treatment is essentially a dedicated day to travel, infusions [and] recovery.”

The reality star also asked for some advice from her followers “who are stage four in terms of quality of life, motherhood, etc.”

When she announced her initial cancer diagnosis, Thurstson said “Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentines Day celebrations. I felt envious if I’m being honest. Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment.

“I used my morning to figure out insurance for NYC and laws on preexisting conditions. I scheduled appointments for another biopsy, fertility, mental health, surgery, as well as meeting with my team to discuss the overall treatment plan, which will include chemo. I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t.”