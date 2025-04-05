Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has shared another update in her ongoing battle with stage four breast cancer, after her chemotherapy was postponed as she awaits further test results.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting to her Instagram Story on Saturday (April 5), the 34-year-old reality star wrote: “I don't have much of an update. No chemo yesterday (which was the original plan), just another moment of waiting on a retest. But we are so close to the finish line of this first chapter, I expect to have a new update sometime next week.”

She added that whatever the next step is, it will be “the best decision” for her and her health. “For me and my body and the choice. My oncologist, and her teammate with extreme care and attention. And that is something I can feel confident in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows a previous update on April 4, when Thurston told fans she had been preparing for chemotherapy but was instructed to “hold off” by her doctor at the last minute. “I was literally packing my chemo bag... all of the things that I need for chemo that was going to start tomorrow… and then I get a message from my doctor basically saying like ‘hold off’,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram story.

At the time, she admitted she didn’t have much information and felt emotionally drained by the back-and-forth. “The constant whiplash of test after test, doctor after doctor is just like... I don’t even know. The biggest takeaway is just always get a second opinion.”

Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has shared another update in her ongoing battle with stage four breast cancer | Variety via Getty Images

In a follow-up message, she added: “To clarify, this could be good news. It sounds like it is. But it’s a mind f*** to have ongoing conflicting information from different doctors that alters the route of your treatment and your life.”

Thurston first announced her diagnosis in February, revealing she had stage three breast cancer. Last week, she confirmed the cancer had spread to her liver, escalating it to stage four. “After days of waiting, unfortunately, I did find out today that my breast cancer has spread to the liver. It is fairly small, however it does put me at stage four,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I know stage four can sound very scary, and it can be. However, given that I am triple positive and the spots on my liver are fairly small and detected early, I feel very optimistic on my outcome.”

Katie recently married comedian Jeff Arcuri in a private ceremony on March 22, just days before her scheduled chemotherapy.