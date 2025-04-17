Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A breast cancer survivor TV host has recently undergone “traumatising” surgery on her right breast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extreme Makeover host Clea Shearer told her fans that she needed surgery after a complication that came about after her numerous cancer surgeries.

The 43-year-old Extreme Makeover: Home Edition presenter had a double mastectomy two years ago after being diagnosed with breast cancer. After eight surgeries, which included the removal of her ovaries, however, Shearer needed to have a ninth procedure after one of her breast implants appeared to be leaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star first said back in February that she was having issues with her right breast and its implant, and said she “sobbed” at the time over the fear that she would be “losing her breasts twice” if her implant had to be removed.

Her latest update, which came on Tuesday, (April 15), confirmed that the fear had become reality. “This is a bit of a shock, but I am headed to the hospital right now for surgery number nine. As you guys know, my right breast has been giving me issues and complications this entire time, and it's finally reached kind of its limit,” she said in a post uploaded to Instagram.

She went on to say that she had been told she would need a further procedure that would require removing her right implant “entirely” while letting the breast “go flat with a prosthetic”. She became emotional as she said that she had worried that this would be the outcome.

Breast cancer survivor, and TV host, Clea Shearer has had a ninth procedure on her breast after complications caused by previous procedures. Photo by Instagram/@cleashearer. | Instagram/@cleashearer

“I have like a hard time saying it without crying, cause this is like, you know, absolutely not what I wanted, and it basically puts me back into April 2022, right after my double mastectomy. I will essentially have a single mastectomy on one side. I will be completely flat,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she also said she hopes to have further surgery in November, which could recreate the original shape of her breast without some of the post-surgery complications she has experienced in recent months. She added: “Hopefully, that will be the end of all of these insane complications. But this one is pretty traumatic for me.”

She went on to say that she is now a “pro at surgery” after undergoing so many procedures in the wake of her cancer diagnosis. She added, however, “But this one, I don't know. The level of trauma I think is really gonna be difficult for me. Usually, every surgery you go in — at least I do — I hope that you come out and things are better. Like that is the point.”

She concluded to say she felt “it's the only surgery I've had since my double mastectomy that just puts me so far back”, but admitted “I'm out of options”. She also said her mum reminded her that she wasn't back to square one as, even if she had to go back to her post-mastectomy state, she was still cancer free.

Shearer later shared a photo of herself recovering in a hospital bed. The star was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2022 after doctors found two “aggressive and fast moving” tumours in her breast, she said on Instagram at the time.