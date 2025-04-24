Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Youtube star has been arrested after filming himself riding on his bike at speeds of almost 190mph.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American influencer Brice Bennett, aged 22, rode on highways in Connecticut, in the state of New England, United States, at 186mph. He has now been released ahead of his court date.

Bennett, who was arrested for speeding, allegedly recorded himself riding at excessively high speeds which broke the speed limit on numerous occasions. He also regularly uploaded footage of himself doing so on his Youtube channel and also on other social media platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one particular video, the American star is seen riding a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, hitting a top speed of 186mph as he weaves through traffic, according to local media. He recorded himself using a helmet-mounted camera.

Bennett was charged with reckless operation of a motorcycle earlier this month, following an anonymous complaint in December about his driving, as stated in an arrest warrant from Connecticut State Police

Detectives identified Bennett through his social media accounts, where he was shown riding at speeds in excess of 150mph in videos posted online. Some clips even show him achieving speeds close to 200mph.

Influencer Brice Bennett has been arrested for riding his motorbike at speeds of almost 190mph in a Youtube video. Photo by Connecticut State Police. | Connecticut State Police

The video has been viewed more than four million times since it was first posted to YouTube almost a year ago. Bennett has posted 16 videos in total which all show similar behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bennett’s arrest warrant reads: “A review of the YouTube account revealed numerous videos of reckless driving, reckless endangerment by putting other motorists at risk, and failure to maintain lane infractions.

“There were also videos in numerous different states and race tracks posted." The arrest warrant also reads: "Bennett's reckless driving behaviour has been a persistent issue on social media platforms.”

According to police, the social media star’s dangerous actions occurred on an “ongoing” basis, while he regularly demonstrated “unsafe and illegal driving habits”.

Since his arrest, Bennett has been released on a $5,000 (around £3,760) bond, and his court date has been set for Tuesday, (April 29).