A Youtuber allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover, after he discovered their affair, and then dumped his body in a drain.

The accused Youtuber, who is known only as Ravina, a YouTuber, and her lover, called, Suresh, supposedly strangled her husband Praveen to death after he came home and caught them in an intimate act.

After they are said to have killed him they then took his body and dumped it in a drain in the Indian city of Bhiwani, where they live, according to Times of India.

28-year-old Ravina, who has been arrested for the murder, had been married to Praveen since 2017 and they shared a six-year-old son named Mukul. But, their relationship is said to have become strained because Praveen, aged 32, did not approve of the content Ravina posted on Youtube.

Nearly two years ago, Ravina became friends with Suresh, a fellow YouTuber, on Instagram. Praveen, who worked as a driver at a sand and gravel shop, had reportedly objected to the friendship between the pair, which caused further tension in the marriage. Over time, Ravina and Suresh did develop romantic feelings for each other.

On the day he was killed, Tuesday March 25, Praveen returned home and saw Ravina and Suresh in a compromising position. An argument broke out between them and then later that night, Ravina and Suresh allegedly strangled Praveen to death.

Youtuber Ravina (left) has admitted to killing her husband Praveen (right) after he discovered he was cheating on her with a fellow Youtube star. Photo by Youtube/Times of India. | Youtube/Times of India

They then supposedly waited for nightfall so that they could dispose of his body. In the meantime, Ravina went about her day as normal and when relatives asked her where Praveen was she said she did not know. Around 12.30am on Wednesday March 26, Ravina and Suresh then put Praveen's body on a bike and went to a drain about 6km away from her home.

CCTV footage shows Ravina and Suresh on a motorbike with what is believed to be Praveen's body, which had been wrapped in a sheet of some kind, wedged between them. Police believe they were on their way to dispose of his body when the footage was captured.

Praveen's family, who were at that time unaware what had happened to him, reported him missing to police at the same time. Officers found his body three days later in a decomposed state.

Police then conducted an investigation and questioned Ravina, who subsequently confessed to the crime. She has been sent to jail and a manhunt has been launched to catch Suresh, who is on the run.

Ravina had more than 34,000 followers on Instagram and also more than 5,000 on her YouTube channel. The videos she posted are mostly comical and about family issues.