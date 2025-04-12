Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British influencer who is fighting for her life in hospital after being found unconscious in her apartment in South Korea in mysterious circumstances has been given an official health diagnosis.

29-year-old Ashley Surcombe was found by police in her home in Seoul, the capital city of the East Asian country, severely dehydrated and with failing organs.

Authorities went to Surcombe’s apartment after her family contacted them because they were concerned she had not replied to their messages, and then had to break in when she did not answer the door.

They found the star unconscious on the bathroom floor and with a black eye - but it was a mystery how she ended up this way.

In the days after the influencer was found, her big sister Kat Surcombe set up a GoFundMe page to appeal for help in covering her sibling's medical bills and bring her home, and also provide updates on her health.

In the latest update on the page, published yesterday (Friday April 11), Kat said her youngster sister has finally been given a diagnosis - and she has a rare condition. “Earlier this week, she was also diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome — a rare neurological disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system,” she wrote.

29-year-old influencer Ashley Surcombe is fighting for her life in hospital after she was found by police in her home in Seoul, South Korea, unconscious, severely dehydrated and with failing organs. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Kat explained further: “It’s serious, but treatable, and she’ll begin receiving treatment immediately.This treatment involves daily infusions over the next five days, with a total cost of £2,500. Ashley will remain in the ICU while undergoing this treatment.

“Once completed, her doctors will reassess her condition, and we’re hopeful she’ll be able to return to the general ward soon. We still don’t know when she’ll be well enough to fly home.”

Surcombe, originally from Evesham, Worcestershire, moved to Seoul for five years. Her parents Nigel and Karen contacted police on Monday March 24, when they had not heard from her as they were concerned because she lived alone.

Surcombe was found later the same day. Paramedics were called to the scene and she was rushed to hospital in Seoul. She has remained there every since, and her father Nigel has flown out to South Korea to be with her.

When she set up the page in March, Kat wrote: “It feels surreal writing this, but my family and I desperately need your help. My little sister, Ashley, who has been living over 5,500 miles away in Seoul, was found unconscious and unresponsive in her apartment on Monday, 24th March. She’s currently in the ICU with severe dehydration and multiple organ damage. We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage, but we do know it’s serious."

The family, including her mum, dad, elder sister and twin sister called Tara, state that the star suffered a black eye because she banged her head against a door about a week before she was found.

Surcombe, who speaks fluent Korean, has more than a million followers across her social media accounts. She had been documenting her travels across south-east Asia.

At the time of writing, on the morning of Saturday April 12, more than £20,000 has been raised towards a £50,000 goal.

There were no signs of forced entry into Surcombe’s apartment, police said.