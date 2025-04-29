Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum influencer has been left ‘shattered’ after her one-year-old daughter died suddenly - as she is pregnant with her third child.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lizzie Kieffer shared the news with her 327,000 fans on Instagram on Saturday, (April 26), in a lengthy statement - days after she found her daughter had unexpectedly passed away overnight.

Kieffer, a physical therapist and social media star who focuses on pregnancy and postpartum exercises, said that she and her husband Matt Kieffer woke up to a ‘nightmare’ on Wednesday, (April 23), when they found their daughter Lilian 'Lily' Louise Kieffer had died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the statement, the grieving mum said that her youngest child had been suffering from a 'large mass on her brain' that had previously been undetected. Kieffer also shares an older daughter named Mia with her husband.

The statement read: “We are shattered. Wednesday we woke up to a nightmare that we never could have ever imagined becoming our reality. Our Lily passed away. Our hearts, our bodies, our souls ache for her as she was the purist [sic] of beings and brought light to every single space she filled. Our days are written before we were even formed, and in Lily's 374 days of life, she taught us more than I think many could in their lifetime.”

She went on to say that the family “don't have answers” as to what happened to their daughter, nor could she explain why her death was “God's plan” for their lives to continue without the little girl. She added: “We will never fully understand this mystery until we see her again one day.”

Influencer Lizzie Kieffer and her husband Matt have been left 'shattered' by the sudden death of their one-year-old daughter Lily - while she is pregnant with her third child. The couple are photographed with the late Lily and their eldest child Mia making their pregnancy announcement. Photo by Instagram/@doclizziedpt. | Instagram/@doclizziedpt

She went on to say that she took comfort from the belief that her late daughter was with “loved ones in heaven”. The mum shared that Lily was “probably playing in her ball pit or riding in her little red car up there.” “We feel her,” she wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the reason for her young daughter’s unexpected death, the social media star said: “We also have come to learn that Lily had a large mass on her brain that we could have never known about as she never showed signs.” She added that it could take months to find out exactly what happened to Lily, while additional tests were conducted.

She also said that her loved ones were supporting her and Matt during the difficult time. “Our family and friends are holding us when we don't feel it's possible to move.” Kieffer then asked her fans and followers to “pray hard” for her family.

The influencer, who is currently around 20 weeks pregnant with her third baby, concluded the heartbreaking statement by writing: “Lilybug, you are our angel. And we know you'll always be with us. Daddy, Mommy, Mia & new baby love you so damn much and we miss you ever single second.”

In her accompanying caption, Kieffer included a short message to her late daughter. “You taught us more in 1 year than most can in their life, Lily,' she wrote. 'We feel you with us. And we feel your spirit already in this new baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You will always, always be a part of us and although the hole will never be filled, speaking your name will sing through our days bringing joy into the moments,' she continued. 'You’re our light in this darkness and we know God is holding you in an extra special place.”

Kieffer, who will give birth in September, has received many messages of condolence and support in the comments section. One said: “Words are so inadequate— I am praying for a unexplainable peace for you guys that could only come from God. You’re in every thought and prayer.” Another said: “When one mama cries we all cry. I cannot even fathom what you and your family are going through. Sending all the prayers.”