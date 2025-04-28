'Life’s too short to love you the way I wanted to': New husband of influencer Dominique McShain, 21, who died of colon cancer pays tribute
Dominique McShain died earlier this month, just days after telling her followers that she had just days or weeks to live.
The star was diagnosed with incurable colon cancer in April 2024, and given the news that it had also spread to her liver. Afer a year long battle with the disease she died on Monday April 21.
Dominique, who married her boyfriend of four years Sean Suson in December, last posted on her Instagram page on Monday April 7. She told her 11,600 followers that she was receiving end of life care and would not post again. At the time, she also heartbreakingly said the next update on her page would come from her friends and family once she had died.
There is still no official update on the star’s Instagram page. But, when a fan asked for updates on her health someone directed them to a Facebook page called Gillian’s Journey. The page is for another 21-year-old woman called Gillian who has colorectal cancer, whom Dominique had become friends with online. Gillian’s mum, Angela Sanders, posted on the page last Monday to say that Dominique has died.
Now, Sean has taken to his Instagram page to pay a heartbreaking tribute to his wife. Sharing a carousel of images of the pair together throughout their relationship on Saturday, (April 26), he wrote that he would find Dominique again in his next life.
His full statement read: “Our love can never be replicated nor erased, you will forever be a part of me, though I may never see you in the physical world, I know our spirits will meet again. Life’s too short to love you the way I wanted to, but I promise I’ll find you in the next one.
“Maybe then we’ll have the time we didn’t get in this life—to grow together, and to build everything we talked about. Until then, I’ll carry you with me in everything I do. Thank you for your trust, your love and for letting me hold your heart and take care of you. Rest in peace, my beloved Dominique.”
Sean has received many messages of support on his page. One person said: “As a cancer patient myself, I had the chance to briefly exchange with Dominique through TikTok. I admire her strength and courage throughout her fight. She inspires me to give everything I have while going through treatments. She left a legacy that cannot be denied.
“What a beautiful message you wrote to her — if love could have saved her, she would have lived forever. My prayers go out to you, Sean, her family members and her friends. She will forever watch over you from heaven.”
Another said: “You two have taught me what true love really is. The strength you both carry is so inspiring.” A third wrote: “I’m so sorry you’re going through this! Dominique touched so many people but you already know this! May she rest in peace and be forever with you in your heart!”
