Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The husband of an 21-year-old social media influencer who died of colon cancer has paid tribute to his late wife - just four months after he married her.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star was diagnosed with incurable colon cancer in April 2024, and given the news that it had also spread to her liver. Afer a year long battle with the disease she died on Monday April 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominique, who married her boyfriend of four years Sean Suson in December, last posted on her Instagram page on Monday April 7. She told her 11,600 followers that she was receiving end of life care and would not post again. At the time, she also heartbreakingly said the next update on her page would come from her friends and family once she had died.

There is still no official update on the star’s Instagram page. But, when a fan asked for updates on her health someone directed them to a Facebook page called Gillian’s Journey. The page is for another 21-year-old woman called Gillian who has colorectal cancer, whom Dominique had become friends with online. Gillian’s mum, Angela Sanders, posted on the page last Monday to say that Dominique has died.

Now, Sean has taken to his Instagram page to pay a heartbreaking tribute to his wife. Sharing a carousel of images of the pair together throughout their relationship on Saturday, (April 26), he wrote that he would find Dominique again in his next life.

Late influencer Dominique McShain, aged 21, who died of colon cancer with her husband Sean Suson. Photo by Instagram/@ssean.francis. | Instagram/@ssean.francis

Influencer Dominique McShain, aged 21, has been told she has just days or weeks to live after battling with terminal cancer for a year. Photo by Instagram/@dominiquemcshain. | Instagram/@dominiquemcshain

His full statement read: “Our love can never be replicated nor erased, you will forever be a part of me, though I may never see you in the physical world, I know our spirits will meet again. Life’s too short to love you the way I wanted to, but I promise I’ll find you in the next one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe then we’ll have the time we didn’t get in this life—to grow together, and to build everything we talked about. Until then, I’ll carry you with me in everything I do. Thank you for your trust, your love and for letting me hold your heart and take care of you. Rest in peace, my beloved Dominique.”

Sean has received many messages of support on his page. One person said: “As a cancer patient myself, I had the chance to briefly exchange with Dominique through TikTok. I admire her strength and courage throughout her fight. She inspires me to give everything I have while going through treatments. She left a legacy that cannot be denied.

“What a beautiful message you wrote to her — if love could have saved her, she would have lived forever. My prayers go out to you, Sean, her family members and her friends. She will forever watch over you from heaven.”

Another said: “You two have taught me what true love really is. The strength you both carry is so inspiring.” A third wrote: “I’m so sorry you’re going through this! Dominique touched so many people but you already know this! May she rest in peace and be forever with you in your heart!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominique’s funeral was held on Saturday, (April 26), at 2.30pm at a chapel in Christchurch, New Zealand, where the star was from. Mourners were asked to wear bright colours, at the late star’s request.