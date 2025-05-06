Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 25-year-old influencer who is the son of a music star has been shot dead on a TikTok livestream.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jabari Johnson, known on social media as 'Baba Skeng', was murdered by being shot at close range while recording a livestream TikTok video.

The 25-year-old, who was the son of reggae star Jah Mason, was killed on Monday April 28 in Saint Andrew, Jamaica, while he was filming live content with another TikTok star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage of the murder shows Johnson laughing and talking with his friend just moments before his killed approached him and killed him. The shooter, who has not been identified, was masked and dressed in all black. He approached Johnson from behind and shot him at close range, killing him.

Johnson was shot multiple times in the head and his upper body and fell to the ground, as people could be heard screaming. The gunman then ran from the scene. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, The Jamaica Observer reports.

Officers with the local St Andrew North Police Division have launched an investigation into Johnson's killing.

Jabari Johnson, known on social media as 'Baba Skeng', aged 25, was shot dead while recording a TikTok livestream. Photo by TikTok/@@1BabaSkenng. | TikTok/@@1BabaSkenng

The fatal attack occurred on April 28 around 6.30pm local time near Queenie's Snack Shop on Red Hills Road, in Kingston, the capital city of Jamaica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson had reportedly been livestreaming while playing a game with a fellow TikToker when he was killed. His dad confirmed to the Observer that his son had been killed, but declined to comment any further as the family is still processing the tragedy.

Jah Mason, whose real name is Andre Johnson, also known by the stage name Fire Mason, is a reggae singer and DJ. He has been a recording artist since 1991 and is known for the songs My Princess Gone, Love is Amazing and Don’t Sell Your Soul.

His death follows that of three other high profile Jamaican TikTokers who were killed late last year.

Marlon Samuels, known online as 41 Busshead, was fatally shot on December 20 2024 in Montego Bay, just one day before his 24th birthday. Fourteen days prior, on December 7 2024, Xavier 'Niah Gang' Fogah, age 23, was gunned down in St Catherine. In September 2024 a group of armed assailants murdered 23-year-old Keauno 'Popsy' Watson.