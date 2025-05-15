A TikTok star’s three-year-old son is in a critical condition after a drowning accident in the family swimming pool - less than two months after she gave birth to her youngest child.

Emilie Kiser’s eldest son, Trigg, was involved in an accident on Monday, (May 12), at the family home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States.

Emergency responders from the Chandler Police Department were the first to arrive after receiving a distress call.

Officers attended the address and found Trigg unconscious. They performed CPR on him immediately. Chandler Fire Department personnel then arrived and took over his care . They first took Trigg to Chandler Regional Hospital and he was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

“Chandler PD arrived on the scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy who was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR, and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival,” said the Chandler Fire Department, as reported in local press.

While neither Kiser nor local authorities have publicly confirmed the identity of the child, social media users have identified the boy as Trigg, who frequently appears in his mum’s TikTok videos.

Influencer Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady and her sons, three-year-old Trigg and newborn Teddy. Trigg is reported in a critical condition in hospital after a drowning accident in the family swimming pool. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

Emilie Kiser, aged 26, is a mum-of-two and a popular social media personality known for her lifestyle content, including family vlogs which include her husband Brady, and their two children; Trigg and newborn son Teddy, who was born in late March. She has more than one million followers on Instagram and three million followers on TikTok. Her bio reads: “ Just sharing my life + what makes me happy”.

At the time of writing, the family has yet to issue a public statement. Emilie’s last post came the day before the accident and was a carousel of images of herself and her family looking happy. One of the photos showed her and Trigg sharing a kiss as she cradles Teddy. Another photo shows Brady cuddling both his sons in bed.

Although there has been no official confirmation that the child involved in Trigg, many of Emilie’s fans have left messages of support for her on the post. One said: “I'm so sorry Emilie. My heart breaks for you”, with a broken heart emoji. Another fan stated: “I need confirmation, super unsettling.” Someone replied: “Emilie’s silence is what is really making me nervous.”

Brady’s last post was a joint post with his wife confirming Teddy’s arrival, which was uploaded on Thursday March 27. The post, which included a video shot moments after Teddy’s birth, read: “There’s no words to describe finally meeting Teddy and finally getting to analyze every part of him and how perfect he is. The long wait was beyond worth it. More to come. We have been soaking up every second as a family of FOUR.”

In the last few weeks, Emilie has been posting lots of photos and videos of her boys. Just two weeks ago, she posted another selection of images of herself and her family alongside the caption: “Life has been oh so good lately.”

Authorities have not yet released details on how the child ended up in the pool. It is also unclear whether a safety barrier or fence was in place around the pool at the time of the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.